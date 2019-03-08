10 easy eco swaps we can all make at home

So eco: Marks & Spencer's new recyclable plastic packaging. Picture: PA Photo/Marks & Spencer Archant

2019 has been a big year when it comes to plastic. So many more of us are now finally trying to use less, recycle more and just generally think about the planet.

It's a wrap: Bee’s Wrap Assorted Reusable Food Wraps - Pack of 3, £15, Lakeland. Picture: PA Photo/Lakeland It's a wrap: Bee’s Wrap Assorted Reusable Food Wraps - Pack of 3, £15, Lakeland. Picture: PA Photo/Lakeland

And it's high time. But there's always at least one extra change you can make.

A recent YouGov poll revealed that almost half of us (49 per cent) admit we 'could do more' when it comes to recycling, so now's the time to start.

"We believe that simple swaps, from plastic to paper and cardboard alternatives, could significantly reduce single-use plastic, says Alex Manisty, group head of strategy at DS Smith, a sustainable packaging company. "While there is no silver bullet, sustainable packaging has a huge role to play and - unlike plastic - paper and cardboard are materials that are recyclable not just in theory but in practice, achieving recycling rates of 85 per cent today across Europe."

So, how can you do more? Try making these easy eco swaps at home...

1. Keep food fresh without using cling film

Going green: Some of the eco kit available to use around the home. Picture: PA Photo/iStock Going green: Some of the eco kit available to use around the home. Picture: PA Photo/iStock

Instead of cling film, you can use off-cuts of fabric covered in beeswax and coconut oil to keep food fresh in the fridge. Or if that's too much like hard work, you can buy your own beeswax wraps. Try Bee's Wrap Assorted Reusable Food Wraps - Pack of 3, £15.99 (was £19.99), Lakeland.

2. Only use recyclable wrapping paper

Most of us are aware you can't recycle all wrapping paper, but we often throw it in with the paper waste and hope for the best.

Non-paper gift wrap, such as foil-based wrapping paper or bags, cannot be recycled. You can check if your wrap can be recycled by scrunching it; if it springs back when you scrunch it, it's not recyclable. Just buy lovely brown paper and decorate presents with ribbons or string, which can also be re-used. When you are recycling wrap, remember to remove any bits with labels or sellotape on them, too.

Warm wonder: Velvety Electric Heated Throw, £49.99, Lakeland. Picture: PA Photo/Lakeland Warm wonder: Velvety Electric Heated Throw, £49.99, Lakeland. Picture: PA Photo/Lakeland

3. Put your recycling in the right bin

It sounds obvious, but so many people put items in the wrong recycling bins. This Christmas, more than 90 per cent of us are set to shop online, which according to DS Smith, means that 25 per cent more cardboard will make its way into residential collections. To make sure that all recyclable paper and cardboard is actually sent for recycling, residents need to make sure that it ends up in the right bin.

4. Bin the bubble wrap

Bubble wrap and plastic-lined envelopes are extremely difficult to recycle, so use paper versions instead. They'll protect any goodies you're popping in the post and can then be recycled.

5. Use a good old hankie

Tissues, paper towels and kitchen roll cannot be recycled once used - mainly for hygiene reasons. So why not go old school and swap these for a handkerchief or cloth, so you can wash them and re-use?

6. Treat yourself to a reusable coffee cup

If you frequent the likes of Starbucks or Costa for your morning caffeine fix, maybe it's time to get yourself a reusable coffee up. According to new YouGov research commissioned by DS Smith, the number of disposable cups used each year in the UK is estimated to have risen by 20% from 2.5 billion in 2016 to 3 billion. And despite a major push to use reusable coffee cups (like cheaper hot drinks), research shows that of the 46% of Brits who have a reusable coffee cup, only 12% use it all the time."

7. Think about the cards you buy

Greetings cards can be recycled, as long as they're not covered in glitter or other non-paper materials, so only buy ones you can actually recycle.

8. Stop buying records and CDs

I know, I know, we love vinyl too, but do you really need any more stuff cluttering up your home? Sign up to a music streaming service like Spotify, where you can select and play pretty much any song you fancy listening to. And if you treat yourself to a new Google Nest Mini (£49, store.google.com, pop it on your Christmas list), not only will you be able to listen to your tunes on a quality speaker, but you don't even need to use the app - you can just ask Google to play you anything you want to listen to. Oh, and the Nest Mini base is made of 35 per cent recycled materials, while the cover is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles, so it's also a green product to invest in.

9. Shop with recyclability in mind

Look for the on-pack recycling information and avoid foods packaged in single-use plastics. Black plastic can't be recycled, and companies like Marks & Spencer are doing something about this. Their priority is to remove or reduce plastic packaging, and as part of this, they've removed 1,700 tonnes of black plastic from products such as fruit and veg, meat and fish and their Mini Bites tubs, while also launching new, widely recyclable terracotta CPET trays to replace black plastic.

10. Use more eco-friendly ways to stay warm

If you feel the cold, it can be massively tempting to have the heating on more frequently, but if you want to use less energy, why not focus on just warming yourself up? Throw on an extra jumper, or cosy up in a super-efficient electric blanket - perfect for popping on the bed at nighttime, having on your lap if you work from home or snuggling up with on the sofa. Try the Velvety Electric Heated Throw, £49.99, Lakeland. Bliss!