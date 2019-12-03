10 ways to keep burglars at bay this Christmas

With many homes being left vacant over the festive period, Christmas is a busy time of year for burglars. Picture: PA Photo/iStock Archant

A former burglar and the police reveal how to keep your house secure over the festive season. Lisa Salmon finds out more.

Former burglar Michael Fraser. See PA Feature HOMES Security. Picture: PA Photo/ADT/Sam Holden Former burglar Michael Fraser. See PA Feature HOMES Security. Picture: PA Photo/ADT/Sam Holden

If you're looking forward to Christmas, bear in mind that thieves are gleefully anticipating it too - last year, there was a substantial increase in insurance claims for burglaries in winter, particularly over the Christmas period.

Halifax Home Insurance reported a 35 per cent increase in claims for forced burglary in the darker months, compared to lighter months, and as homes are often unoccupied for long periods around Christmas - when people visit family and friends - some reports suggest the rate of break-ins rises by up to 20 per cent.

Yet according to research from ADT Fire and Security (adt.co.uk), over three quarters (79 per cent) of Brits admit to inadequately protecting their homes.

National Police Chiefs' Council (npcc.police.uk) lead for burglary, Deputy Chief Constable Chris Rowley, says: "Police officers know how distressing a burglary is for victims, especially over the Christmas period. It isn't just the loss of valuable and sentimental items, but it can also leave families feeling less safe in their own home.

The police warn householders not to leave presents under the tree, particularly if they're visible from windows or doors. Picture: PA Photo/iStock The police warn householders not to leave presents under the tree, particularly if they're visible from windows or doors. Picture: PA Photo/iStock

Here, the police share tips to prevent Christmas burglary, and former burglar Michael Fraser teams up with ADT Fire & Security, to share unexpected things that make your home vulnerable to theft.

1. Double locking is key

Just one lock on a door isn't enough - the police say it's important to use a dead or double lock on outside doors, and Fraser warns that burglars can use their foot to check whether there's a dead lock on the door - if the door moves more than two millimetres, they'll know a door isn't double locked. Remember to lock doors and windows every time you leave the house, even when you're just in the garden.

Deputy Chief Constable Chris Rowley. Picture: PA Photo/Humberside Police Deputy Chief Constable Chris Rowley. Picture: PA Photo/Humberside Police

2. Don't leave presents under the tree

The police warn that leaving presents under the tree is a no-no, particularly if they're visible from windows or doors.

3. Leave the lights on - mindfully

Although the police suggest that when householders go out at night, they should consider leaving the lights on with the curtains drawn, so it looks like someone's at home, Fraser warns they should be mindful of where the lights are on, as this can make valuable belongings more visible to thieves. That's why it's important that curtains or blinds are closed.

4. Careful disposal

Dispose of present packaging carefully, as empty boxes left outside can advertise that you have new and desirable goods inside your home.

5. Letterbox fishing

Avoid the risk of burglars stealing valuable items from your home through your letterbox, such as keys lying on the side, by fitting a cage to the inside of your letterbox, suggests Fraser.

6. Calendar caution

Appointments and festive holidays listed on calendars will give potential intruders a window of opportunity to break into your home undisturbed, Fraser points out. Ensure such information cannot be easily viewed through a window.

7. Lock outbuildings

The police stress it's important to securely lock any sheds or garages, so thieves can't gain access to ladders and tools which they could then use to get into your home.

8. Selfie care

If a burglar has access to your name through old post or personal information, they can easily find your social media accounts too, warns Fraser. Sharing holiday countdowns or updates while you're away is an open invitation for burglars to head into your home with the knowledge that they won't be disturbed

9. Key access

The police warn householders never to leave keys anywhere near the front door, as burglars know where to look. If you really need to leave keys outside, so family and friends have access to your property, buy a key safe or install a keyless lock and share access.

10. Bathroom basics

Don't just assume a burglary will happen while you're out - a December 2018 Verisure UK survey found over half of burglaries occurred when someone was at home, often when householders are either asleep or distracted. This can be when you're in the shower, and Fraser says that as it's easy for a burglar to work out which room is the bathroom, because of the windows usually being obscured, showering without other lights on in your home gives burglars a clear indication they'll have the time to grab some valuables and make a quick exit while you're still working up a lather.