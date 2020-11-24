Herts Advertiser Property

St Albans ‘more affordable than Salford’ says new rental index

PUBLISHED: 09:09 25 November 2020

Renting in St Albans typically requires 33 per cent of the average salary. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Renting in St Albans typically requires 33 per cent of the average salary. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

St Albans is a more affordable rental location than either Leeds or Salford, surprising new research has revealed.

According to the latest rental affordability index compiled by Open Property Group, renting in this part of Herts typically requires 33 per cent of the average salary, compared to 35 per cent in the two northern cities.

Naturally, renting in St Albans is more expensive - £1,320 per month on average, against a typical salary of £47,507 - compared to £802/£27,712 in Leeds and £751/£25,649 in Salford.

You may also want to watch:

This puts all three places over the 30 per cent threshold recommended by experts to ensure an adequate standard of living – a target reached by just 16 UK cities in the study.

Open Property Group used average income and rental price data to crown Durham the most affordable UK city to rent in, with just 21 per cent of the average monthly salary going towards accommodation.

All of the 10 most affordable locations are up north, while Oxford topped the most expensive list (66 per cent of monthly income spent on rent), with Manchester the first non-southern location, in eighth place (39 per cent).

Openpropertygroup.com managing director Jason Harris-Cohen said: “The north continues to dominate the most affordable cities except for Manchester.

“Despite the sales market being challenging, the rental market has remained buoyant and reduced availability is keeping rental prices strong.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Celebrating 80th anniversary of Mosquito aircraft’s maiden flight

The Mosquito Prototype W4050 at its permanent home at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum in London Colney. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

St Albans ‘more affordable than Salford’ says new rental index

Renting in St Albans typically requires 33 per cent of the average salary. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Businesses and venues that can open in the new tier system after lockdown

The Abbey Theatre auditorium in St Albans adapted for a COVID-19 safe audience. Picture: Nick Clarke

Virtual homeless sleepout raises tens of thousands of pounds for St Albans charities

Homeless charities have benefited from a virtual sleepout in St Albans. Picture: Hannah Somerville.

Explained: What do the latest figures tell us about Herts’ likely Covid tier?

The West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Watford General, saw the number of beds occupied by coronavirus patients increase from 23 to 68 in six weeks. Picture: Danny Loo.