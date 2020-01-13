Herts Advertiser Property

House hunters invited to 'ask the experts' at Bricket Wood development

The Aiken show home at Lancaster Grange, Bricket Wood. Picture: Crest Nicholson

House hunters considering a move to the Lancaster Grange development in Bricket Wood are being invited to attend an 'ask the experts' event next weekend.

Independent experts will be on hand to answer questions on Saturday, January 18, including an IFA from HCF Partnership and a solicitor from Cavendish Legal Group.

The event will be held in the marketing suite between 11am and 3pm, and will give house hunters the chance to receive independent advice tailored to their individual circumstances.

David Hnyda, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: "No matter what stage you are at, buying a new home is a significant milestone in a person's life and one which can often feel like a daunting process.

"Our 'ask the experts' event will allow potential purchasers to ask any questions they might have to a range of independent experts, hopefully assisting with relieving some of the stress associated with a new home purchase."

There will also be an opportunity to tour the Lancaster Grange show homes.

A selection of the development's properties are ready to move into now, priced at £372,950 for the last two bedroom apartment, £592,950-plus for the three bedroom houses and upwards of £649,950 for the four-beds.

For more information and to book your place at the event, call 01923 595014 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/lancastergrange

