Homes selling well at new St Albans development near Beaumont School

CGI of a Marlborough five-bed detached property at Kingsbury Gardens. Picture: Charles Church Archant

Eight homes have so far sold at a major development in St Albans.

Kingsbury Gardens is a collection of 94 three, four and five-bed family homes built on former Beaumont School playing fields off Hatfield Road.

Developer Charles Church launched the development’s five-bed show home in October.

The detached property comes complete with downstairs toilet, separate living and dining rooms, open plan kitchen, breakfast and family room and an en suite to the master bedroom. This style of property is priced from £960,000.

Louise Trail, head of sales at Charles Church Essex, said: “Kingsbury Gardens is already selling well.

“Buying off-plan means purchasers can secure their preferred property and location within the development.

“In addition, reserving at this stage means customers can truly personalise their home by choosing from a range of ‘finishing touches’ – fixtures and fittings items such as kitchen units, appliances, waterfall showers, wall tiles and flooring options.”

For more information visit www.charleschurch.com, call 01727 221292 or visit the marketing suite off Hatfield Road between Thursday and Monday, 11am to 5pm.