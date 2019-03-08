Herts Advertiser Property

Homes for sale in converted film studios in Buckinghamshire

PUBLISHED: 08:03 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 29 August 2019

The Denham Film Studios. Picture: Rightmove

The Denham Film Studios. Picture: Rightmove

Archant

We don't often like to mention properties for sale in neighbouring counties, but occasionally something comes up that's too good not to go on about.

The cinema at The Denham Film Studios. Picture: RightmoveThe cinema at The Denham Film Studios. Picture: Rightmove

The Denham Film Studios, just over the border into Buckinghamshire, have been transformed into 224 homes - a mix of apartments in the original Grade II listed building and new builds, including terraced and detached houses.

Countless films were produced and edited at the former film processing laboratory, including Brief Encounter, The Great Escape and Eyes Wide Shut.

The restored cinema, where legendary directors such as Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick once sat to watch their films, is the star attraction of the historic conversion, known as Korda House.

You may also want to watch:

Rightmove's Miles Shipside said: "These directors are some of the biggest names in filmmaking history, so for residents to be able to make use of such an important space is something really quite magical."

Other classics to be edited at Denham include Alien and Aliens, ET, Superman 1, 2 and 3 and many of the Star Wars and Bond movies.

The 12-acre site's Art Deco-inspired homes are set amongst landscaped grounds, gardens and mature woodland.

A two bedroom apartment in Korda House, on the market for £520,000, features an open plan living/dining area, a private terrace, concierge service and access to the cinema and Art Deco actor's bar.

This property is listed for sale with Weston Homes and can be viewed here.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Signed artwork of a legendary St Albans band’s single cover to be auctioned for charity

Artwork by Morgan Howell of The Zombies's Time of the Season single cover - it will be auctioned in aid of St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust. Picture: Morgan Howell

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Signed artwork of a legendary St Albans band’s single cover to be auctioned for charity

Artwork by Morgan Howell of The Zombies's Time of the Season single cover - it will be auctioned in aid of St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust. Picture: Morgan Howell

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Homes for sale in converted film studios in Buckinghamshire

The Denham Film Studios. Picture: Rightmove

Disruption to Thameslink trains between St Albans and London

Thameslink trains travelling between London and Luton via St Albans may be subject to delays. Picture: Peter Alvey

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Sun shines as Meraki Festival returns to St Albans for third year running

St Albans Meraki Festival 2019. Picture: John Andrews

Obituary: St Albans City joint-club historian Peter Taylor

Club historian Peter Taylor was a regular visitor to the library at County Hall in Hertford as he researched anything and everything to do with St Albans City.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists