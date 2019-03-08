Homes for sale in converted film studios in Buckinghamshire

We don't often like to mention properties for sale in neighbouring counties, but occasionally something comes up that's too good not to go on about.

The Denham Film Studios, just over the border into Buckinghamshire, have been transformed into 224 homes - a mix of apartments in the original Grade II listed building and new builds, including terraced and detached houses.

Countless films were produced and edited at the former film processing laboratory, including Brief Encounter, The Great Escape and Eyes Wide Shut.

The restored cinema, where legendary directors such as Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick once sat to watch their films, is the star attraction of the historic conversion, known as Korda House.

Rightmove's Miles Shipside said: "These directors are some of the biggest names in filmmaking history, so for residents to be able to make use of such an important space is something really quite magical."

Other classics to be edited at Denham include Alien and Aliens, ET, Superman 1, 2 and 3 and many of the Star Wars and Bond movies.

The 12-acre site's Art Deco-inspired homes are set amongst landscaped grounds, gardens and mature woodland.

A two bedroom apartment in Korda House, on the market for £520,000, features an open plan living/dining area, a private terrace, concierge service and access to the cinema and Art Deco actor's bar.

This property is listed for sale with Weston Homes and can be viewed here.