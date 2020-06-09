Herts Advertiser Property

Cost of home insurance shoots up in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:51 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 09 June 2020

St Albans residents' home insurance premiums have increased by 42 per cent since 2017. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans residents' home insurance premiums have increased by 42 per cent since 2017. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

St Albans residents’ home insurance policies have risen well above the national average rate over the last three years.

According to MoneySuperMarket, the UK average cost of home insurance has increased by 27 per cent (£31) to £144 since 2017, compared to a 42 per cent (£55) lift in St Albans to £185.

The price comparison website looked at millions of combined contents and home insurance quotes on its website, and found that customers in the AL postcode were paying an average of £185 in the first quarter of 2020, up from £130 during the same period three years ago.

You may also want to watch:

In addition to St Albans and surrounding villages, the AL postcode also covers Harpenden, Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and Welwyn.

It’s expected that the COVID-19 lockdown will have an impact on home insurance premiums - though exactly how remains to be seen.

Kate Devine, head of home insurance at MoneySuperMarket noted that any reduction in burglary rates due to homes being occupied is likely to be balanced out by an increase in accidental damage thanks to a spike in DIY.

“The COVID-19 lockdown will likely have had an impact on home insurance prices this year,” she said. “In the short term, this may mean that the difficulty in hiring professional tradespeople could heighten the risk of accidental DIY damage and result in higher claims, but also that the lower risk of burglary due to more people staying home could be a factor.”

And while it was “reassuring” that the UK’s annual increase in home insurance costs had slowed to less than 3 per cent at the beginning of 2020, Kate noted that “some areas of the country do seem to be seeing increases at a higher rate than the average”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Driver sustains ‘extremely serious’ injuries in London Colney crash

The London Colney bypass between the A414 and Bell Lane has been closed in both directions after a serious collision. Picture: Danny Loo

Missing teens thought to be in St Albans found safe and well

Two missing teens thought to be in St Albans were found safe and well

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo Estate

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

Most Read

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Driver sustains ‘extremely serious’ injuries in London Colney crash

The London Colney bypass between the A414 and Bell Lane has been closed in both directions after a serious collision. Picture: Danny Loo

Missing teens thought to be in St Albans found safe and well

Two missing teens thought to be in St Albans were found safe and well

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo Estate

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Historic England emergency fund launched to help region’s heritage sites

A building conservator repointing the east end of a church. Picture: James O. Davies / Historic England Archive

St Albans family named one of top 20 funniest families in UK

The King family, from St Albans, have been shortlisted in Beano's funniest family competition. Picture: Beano

Cost of home insurance shoots up in St Albans

St Albans residents' home insurance premiums have increased by 42 per cent since 2017. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Expert View: The future of the commercial property market in St Albans and Harpenden

Matthew Bowen of Aitchison Raffety. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

‘We struggle to pay rent’: Herts hospital staff slam contractor for failure to pay living wage

Staff who work for a contractor at Watford General hospital said they were not earning a living wage.
Drive 24