Herts estate agency donates thousands of pounds to charity

Representatives from the four winning charities pictured picking up their cheques from Ashtons. Picture: Ashtons Archant

A local estate agency chain has donated more than £10,000 to charity following a month-long online contest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As part of their Life's Great Causes campaign, Ashtons - who have offices in St Albans, Harpenden, Welwyn Garden City and Redbourn - invited people to vote for their favoured charity in an online poll.

More than 11,500 votes were cast for 20 good causes, with Teens Unite Fighting Cancer winning the £5,000 prize.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care took the second prize of £3,000, while mental health charity JOCA was in third place with £2,000.

You may also want to watch:

An additional donation of £500 went to the winner of a separate prize draw, chosen from a pool of people who helped generate awareness for the campaign by displaying a dedicated board. The lucky charity recipient here was Orphans Know More.

Roxanne Lawrance, CEO of Teens Unite Fighting Cancer said: "We are so grateful for the huge amount of support we received during the vote.

"We officially became a teenager last week so it was the perfect birthday present.

"The £5,000 will directly fund our two Mother's Day Afternoon Teas which will mean our teens and their mums can enjoy quality time together, having fun and reconnecting.

"Thank you to everyone who voted and to Ashtons for this fantastic opportunity."

If you would like to support Ashtons' next campaign, please email greatcauses@ashtons.co.uk.