Comment: Herts’ most expensive homes offer the ultimate escapism

37 Newlands Avenue, Radlett, was the fourth most expensive home sold in Herts last year, after changing hands for £4.9million. Picture: Lumley Estates Archant

Forget about austerity, it’s time to take a break from the crushing reality of life and have a look at how the other half live.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yes, it’s that time of the year again: the Land Registry data is in and we can confirm that 10 houses sold in Herts last year for at least £3.7 million.

One of them, 15 Newlands Avenue, Radlett, changed hands for a hefty £ 9million. £9 million!

Oh, to own a £9 million dream home…Not surprisingly, this four-storey mega-mansion has all the mod cons you’d expect, from the pair of pools – one inside, one out – to the landscaped grounds designed by a Chelsea Gold Medal winner.

In case we were in any doubt that Radlett was home to a lot of exceedingly rich people, the fourth house on the list is located on the very same street.

Number 37 changed hands for a relatively affordable £4.9 million and its new owners will have to manage with just the one pool.

Possibly not for long, however – it also came complete with planning permission for a 10,000 ft replacement property, so may well be on the way out.

Anyone feeling a bit of house envy on the back of all that?

Yes, your new bifolds may be lovely, but how’s your basement leisure complex looking?

And what of your many acres of grounds?

It’s hard not to be awestruck by a house with its own lake (Herons Wood, Hertford, which sold for £6.3 million), or 27 acres of idyllic parkland (Chipperfield House near Kings Langley – £4.25 million).

It’s fair to say it brought me back down to earth after the high of finally ordering a new hall and stair carpet for my non multi-million pound home.

In a part of the country where a bog standard semi can change hands for upwards of £1million, it’s easy to lose perspective on what ‘expensive’ even means.

But I think we’d all agree that this lot are properly pricey – and pretty fabulous.

Very rich people – please keep on doing what you’re doing, as we definitely love reading about it.