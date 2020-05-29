Hertfordshire’s most amazing homes
From Radlett to Codicote, Moor Park to Berkhamsted, if there’s one thing Herts isn’t short of it’s stunning, expensive homes.
With more pools, tennis courts and double-height reception rooms than you could shake a private annexe at, there’s a lot to like about these lovely properties – even if our own budgets aren’t able to stretch that far.
These are some of the most amazing homes currently available for sale in Hertfordshire...
Newlands Avenue, Radlett
POA
Fine & Country, 01923 852277
Located behind gates on what is arguably the finest street in Hertfordshire’s most expensive village is this vast seven-bed home.
Highlights of the property include a cinema room, gym, sauna and 53ft indoor pool and a useful self-contained annex with its own kitchen, bedroom, living room and bathroom, ideal for guests or an au pair.
Arranged over four impressive floors, it consists of more than 9,300 sq ft of accommodation on a 0.46 acre plot, all within walking distance of Radlett’s bustling high street and mainline station.
The Dell House, Cobden Hill, Radlett
Guide price: £8m
Knight Frank, 01494 854661
The Dell House is a classically-styled new build country house standing amid 3.11 acres of grounds within walking distance of Radlett’s village centre.
The six-bed, six-bath, 8,948 sq ft home has its own gym, steam room and wine cellar, plus an intelligent house management system, operated from individual rooms or by iPad.
Landscaped gardens surround the property, with a long sun terrace, private outdoor pool and hard tennis court among the outdoor attractions.
Birchwood Manor, Theobald Street, Radlett
Guide price: £6.5m
Fine & Country, 01923 852277
Set within grounds of more than two acres, this gated eight-bed pile boasts many standout features, including a handmade kitchen/diner with Gaggenau and Miele appliances, Jerusalem stone floor and underfloor heating.
As well as the tennis court and outdoor pool there is also a games room, a split-level drawing room and dining area, a bespoke fitted television/family room and his and hers fitted studies.
A self-contained bedroom, lounge area, separate kitchen and bathroom are integrated into the 8,018 sq ft home, with private access - ideal for anyone seeking staff accommodation.
Greenoaks, Temple Gardens, Moor Park
Offers in excess of £6m
Savills, 01923 824225
Greenoaks is a fine 1930s-built family residence enjoying lake views within the exclusive Moor Park estate.
This seven-bed home offers accommodation of approximately 8,300 sq ft in a plot exceeding three-quarters of an acre, with features including an impressive curved wooden staircase with double height volume, art deco fireplaces and wooden panelling.
The property – which backs onto Moor Park Golf Course - also boasts an opulent master suite compromising a double sized bedroom area, a dressing room, an en suite bathroom, a further en suite/dressing room and a lounge
Newlands Avenue, Radlett
Guide price: £4.5m
Fine & Country, 01923 852277
Located on Radlett’s prestigious Newlands Avenue is this recently refurbished seven bedroom family home.
Consisting of over 7,300 sq ft of accommodation and benefiting from a plot in excess of 0.4 of an acre, its features include a large galleried entrance hall, a bespoke tree house and a heated pool.
There is also an integrated air conditioning system to all rooms, Rako Lighting, Sonos audio to many rooms, infra-red security cameras and underfloor heating.
The Barn House, Three Houses Lane, Codicote
Guide price: £4.25m
Savills, 020 7016 3780
Redevelopment of this Grade II listed seven-bed barn conversion began 20 years ago, forming a unique home arranged around a courtyard, with a wine cellar, double height drawing room with mezzanine landing, gym with steam room, snooker room and media room.
The multi-level garden - designed by seven times gold Chelsea award winner Julie Toll - houses a tennis court with summer house, private pool area with pool house, table tennis area and Koi pond.
In addition, there is a single storey three bedroomed coach house with electric Aga and wood burner.
Dutch Lodge, Astons Road, Moor Park
Guide price: £4m
Savills, 01923 824225
Built in the Cape Dutch style, this detached home is located on what is widely considered to be the premier road on the gated Moor Park Estate.
Believed to date back to the 1930s, Dutch Lodge site on a plot of about an acre, with a sweeping carriage driveway and a 265ft rear garden.
Internal features include seven bedrooms and five bath or shower rooms arranged over 5,694 sq ft of accommodation.
Ringshall, Berkhamsted
Guide price: £3.25m
Knight Frank, 020 7861 1114
Originally built in the 1920s, this six-bed home is set in around 1.8 acres, and boasts a recently refurbished indoor swimming pool complex, including a Jacuzzi, sauna, shower, WC and gym area.
There is a detached double garage block and, above, a self-contained flat with a bedroom/sitting room and shower room.
There is also a private gate giving access to the Ashridge Golf Club, ideal for walking within the Ashridge Estate.
Thundridge House, Poles Lane, Thundridge, Ware
Guide price: £3.25m
Fine & Country, 01920 443898
Once the local vicarage, Grade II listed Thundridge House is set on a plot of about two acres on the outskirts of Ware.
It dates back to the mid-19th century and offers over 4,000 sq ft of accommodation in the main house, with almost 2,000 sq ft of additional living space in a separate annexe and cottage.
There is video entry to the property, which is accessed via electric gates, while a private gateway to the side leads through trees to country walks and Hanbury Manor.
