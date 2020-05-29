Hertfordshire’s most amazing homes

Newlands Avenue, Radlett, is the most expensive home currently for sale in Hertfordshire. It's listed as 'POA' but appears above an £8.5m property in Rightmove searches, which gives us an idea of its value. Picture: Fine & Country Archant

From Radlett to Codicote, Moor Park to Berkhamsted, if there’s one thing Herts isn’t short of it’s stunning, expensive homes.

Newlands Avenue, Radlett (POA) boasts an indoor pool, sauna and gym. Picture: Fine & Country Newlands Avenue, Radlett (POA) boasts an indoor pool, sauna and gym. Picture: Fine & Country

With more pools, tennis courts and double-height reception rooms than you could shake a private annexe at, there’s a lot to like about these lovely properties – even if our own budgets aren’t able to stretch that far.

These are some of the most amazing homes currently available for sale in Hertfordshire...

Newlands Avenue, Radlett

Doors from the kitchen/breakfast room at Newlands Avenue, Radlett (POA) open out onto the rear garden. Picture: Fine & Country Doors from the kitchen/breakfast room at Newlands Avenue, Radlett (POA) open out onto the rear garden. Picture: Fine & Country

POA

Fine & Country, 01923 852277

Located behind gates on what is arguably the finest street in Hertfordshire’s most expensive village is this vast seven-bed home.

Highlights of the property include a cinema room, gym, sauna and 53ft indoor pool and a useful self-contained annex with its own kitchen, bedroom, living room and bathroom, ideal for guests or an au pair.

The Dell House, Cobden Hill, Radlett, has a guide price of £8m. Picture: Knight Frank The Dell House, Cobden Hill, Radlett, has a guide price of £8m. Picture: Knight Frank

Arranged over four impressive floors, it consists of more than 9,300 sq ft of accommodation on a 0.46 acre plot, all within walking distance of Radlett’s bustling high street and mainline station.

The Dell House, Cobden Hill, Radlett

Guide price: £8m

The Dell House's 3.11 acres house a tennis court and a pool. Picture: Knight Frank The Dell House's 3.11 acres house a tennis court and a pool. Picture: Knight Frank

Knight Frank, 01494 854661

The Dell House is a classically-styled new build country house standing amid 3.11 acres of grounds within walking distance of Radlett’s village centre.

The six-bed, six-bath, 8,948 sq ft home has its own gym, steam room and wine cellar, plus an intelligent house management system, operated from individual rooms or by iPad.

Landscaped gardens surround the property, with a long sun terrace, private outdoor pool and hard tennis court among the outdoor attractions.

Birchwood Manor, Theobald Street, Radlett, has a guide price of £6.5m. Picture: Fine & Country Birchwood Manor, Theobald Street, Radlett, has a guide price of £6.5m. Picture: Fine & Country

Birchwood Manor, Theobald Street, Radlett

Guide price: £6.5m

Fine & Country, 01923 852277

Birchwood Manor is set in grounds of two acres. Picture: Fine & Country Birchwood Manor is set in grounds of two acres. Picture: Fine & Country

Set within grounds of more than two acres, this gated eight-bed pile boasts many standout features, including a handmade kitchen/diner with Gaggenau and Miele appliances, Jerusalem stone floor and underfloor heating.

As well as the tennis court and outdoor pool there is also a games room, a split-level drawing room and dining area, a bespoke fitted television/family room and his and hers fitted studies.

A self-contained bedroom, lounge area, separate kitchen and bathroom are integrated into the 8,018 sq ft home, with private access - ideal for anyone seeking staff accommodation.

Greenoaks, Temple Gardens, Moor Park is for sale at offers in excess of £6m. Picture: Savills Greenoaks, Temple Gardens, Moor Park is for sale at offers in excess of £6m. Picture: Savills

Greenoaks, Temple Gardens, Moor Park

Offers in excess of £6m

Savills, 01923 824225

Greenoaks is a fine 1930s-built family residence enjoying lake views within the exclusive Moor Park estate.

At Greenoaks, a curved and ornate wrought iron and glazed double door leads to the reception hall which has oak flooring. Picture: Savills At Greenoaks, a curved and ornate wrought iron and glazed double door leads to the reception hall which has oak flooring. Picture: Savills

This seven-bed home offers accommodation of approximately 8,300 sq ft in a plot exceeding three-quarters of an acre, with features including an impressive curved wooden staircase with double height volume, art deco fireplaces and wooden panelling.

The property – which backs onto Moor Park Golf Course - also boasts an opulent master suite compromising a double sized bedroom area, a dressing room, an en suite bathroom, a further en suite/dressing room and a lounge

This property on Newlands Avenue, Radlett, has a guide price of £4.5m. Picture: Fine & Country This property on Newlands Avenue, Radlett, has a guide price of £4.5m. Picture: Fine & Country

Newlands Avenue, Radlett

Guide price: £4.5m

Fine & Country, 01923 852277

Located on Radlett’s prestigious Newlands Avenue is this recently refurbished seven bedroom family home.

A large galleried entrance hall provides access to the main reception rooms at the £4.5m Newlands Avenue home. Picture: Fine & Country A large galleried entrance hall provides access to the main reception rooms at the £4.5m Newlands Avenue home. Picture: Fine & Country

Consisting of over 7,300 sq ft of accommodation and benefiting from a plot in excess of 0.4 of an acre, its features include a large galleried entrance hall, a bespoke tree house and a heated pool.

There is also an integrated air conditioning system to all rooms, Rako Lighting, Sonos audio to many rooms, infra-red security cameras and underfloor heating.

The Barn House, Three Houses Lane, Codicote

The Barn House, Three Houses Lane, Codicote, has a guide price of £4.25m. Picture: Savills The Barn House, Three Houses Lane, Codicote, has a guide price of £4.25m. Picture: Savills

Guide price: £4.25m

Savills, 020 7016 3780

Redevelopment of this Grade II listed seven-bed barn conversion began 20 years ago, forming a unique home arranged around a courtyard, with a wine cellar, double height drawing room with mezzanine landing, gym with steam room, snooker room and media room.

One of The Barn House's stand out features is this double-height drawing room with mezzanine landing. Picture: Savills One of The Barn House's stand out features is this double-height drawing room with mezzanine landing. Picture: Savills

The multi-level garden - designed by seven times gold Chelsea award winner Julie Toll - houses a tennis court with summer house, private pool area with pool house, table tennis area and Koi pond.

In addition, there is a single storey three bedroomed coach house with electric Aga and wood burner.

Dutch Lodge, Astons Road, Moor Park

Dutch Lodge, Astons Road, Moor Park has a guide price of £4m. Picture: Savills Dutch Lodge, Astons Road, Moor Park has a guide price of £4m. Picture: Savills

Guide price: £4m

Savills, 01923 824225

Built in the Cape Dutch style, this detached home is located on what is widely considered to be the premier road on the gated Moor Park Estate.

Believed to date back to the 1930s, Dutch Lodge site on a plot of about an acre, with a sweeping carriage driveway and a 265ft rear garden.

The spacious drawing room at Dutch Lodge. Picture: Savills The spacious drawing room at Dutch Lodge. Picture: Savills

Internal features include seven bedrooms and five bath or shower rooms arranged over 5,694 sq ft of accommodation.

Ringshall, Berkhamsted

Guide price: £3.25m

Ringshall, Berkhamsted, has a guide price of £3.25m. Picture: Knight Frank Ringshall, Berkhamsted, has a guide price of £3.25m. Picture: Knight Frank

Knight Frank, 020 7861 1114

Originally built in the 1920s, this six-bed home is set in around 1.8 acres, and boasts a recently refurbished indoor swimming pool complex, including a Jacuzzi, sauna, shower, WC and gym area.

There is a detached double garage block and, above, a self-contained flat with a bedroom/sitting room and shower room.

There is also a private gate giving access to the Ashridge Golf Club, ideal for walking within the Ashridge Estate.

Ringshall, Berkhamsted: Steps lead down to the formal drawing room which was extended in 2004. Picture: Knight Frank Ringshall, Berkhamsted: Steps lead down to the formal drawing room which was extended in 2004. Picture: Knight Frank

Thundridge House, Poles Lane, Thundridge, Ware

Guide price: £3.25m

Fine & Country, 01920 443898

Thundridge House, Poles Lane, Thundridge has a guide price of £3.25m. Picture: Fine & Country Thundridge House, Poles Lane, Thundridge has a guide price of £3.25m. Picture: Fine & Country

Once the local vicarage, Grade II listed Thundridge House is set on a plot of about two acres on the outskirts of Ware.

It dates back to the mid-19th century and offers over 4,000 sq ft of accommodation in the main house, with almost 2,000 sq ft of additional living space in a separate annexe and cottage.

There is video entry to the property, which is accessed via electric gates, while a private gateway to the side leads through trees to country walks and Hanbury Manor.

The kitchen breakfast room at Thundridge House is, accessed through twin double doors with glass arches over. Picture: Fine & Country The kitchen breakfast room at Thundridge House is, accessed through twin double doors with glass arches over. Picture: Fine & Country

Thundridge House's living room has twin bay windows overlooking the rear gardens and features an open fireplace, down lighting and a hidden TV. Picture: Fine & Country Thundridge House's living room has twin bay windows overlooking the rear gardens and features an open fireplace, down lighting and a hidden TV. Picture: Fine & Country