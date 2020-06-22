Herts Advertiser Property

St Albans and Harpenden residents cash in on driveway rentals

PUBLISHED: 12:34 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 22 June 2020

Driveways have been making their owners a mint across St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Archant

St Albans residents are making an average of £936 per year by renting out their drives.

According to new research from YourParkingSpace.co.uk, drive rentals in the Cathedral city are bringing in an average of £78 per month for their owners, compared to £66 per month (£792 per year) in Harpenden.

A search of St Albans spaces available on a monthly basis from July 1 shows a range of options, from a car park belonging to a group of flats on Lemsford Road (£50 per month) to a private space on De Tany Court (£100).

In Harpenden, prices range from £70 on Haddon Court to £112.50 on Overstone Road. Hourly bookings are also available.

Not surprisingly, the most profitable driveways are in London (£2,100 per year), while local locations with sought-after parking spaces include Luton (£1,200 per year) and Watford (£1,056).

Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, which lists more than 350,000 spaces UK-wide, said: “Empty driveways continue to offer a significant extra income for households the length and breadth of the UK, which is possibly even more welcome now than ever before.

“With lockdown restrictions being eased and more people returning to their workplace, plus being advised by the government to avoid public transport if possible, we expect a new surge in demand for empty driveways as motorists struggle to find places to park near their places of employment.”

