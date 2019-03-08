Hertfordshire residents asked to nominate endangered buildings

Is there a dilapidated building in or around St Albans or Harpenden that you'd love to see returned to its former glory? The Victorian Society would like to hear from you if so.

The society is appealing to residents of England and Wales to submit nominations for their Top 10 Most Endangered Buildings of 2019 list.

The campaign brings together the most neglected buildings built between 1837 and 1914 in a bid to drum up the public interest required to save them.

Griff Rhys-Jones, president of the Victorian Society said: "It is vital that we draw attention to endangered Victorian buildings.

"Each year the top 10 list from the Victorian Society gets publicity and focuses minds. It works.

"Councils, newspapers and potential saviours pay attention. The public are interested. General awareness goes up. The individual buildings become noticed.

"If you know of an important or noteworthy Victorian building that needs public attention then do get in touch."

Buildings the campaign brought into the spotlight last year included Great Yarmouth's Winter Gardens (pictured), John Summers Steelworks in Shotton, Deeside and St Mary's Convent Church in Leeds.

The Grade II-listed glass and iron Winter Gardens faced an uncertain future, having been empty for over a decade. But in March Great Yarmouth Council announced it was seeking an investor to restore the structure to its original purpose as a public place of enjoyment and recreation.

To nominate a building, email media@victoriansociety.org.uk with the year, location, and why the building deserves to be included in the campaign.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, July 19. It is not a voting system, however - there is no benefit to a building being nominated more than once. The final Top 10 list will be announced on Friday, September 13.