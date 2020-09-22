Hertfordshire building awards to return in 2021

St Albans Museum + Gallery was one of the winners at the 2018 Building Futures Awards. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

The best in sustainable, innovative local design and construction will again be celebrated in the Hertfordshire Building Futures Awards, which are set to return in 2021.

Founded in 2009, the biennial awards celebrate a range of development types, from individual buildings to large scale projects.

Winners from the 2018 Building Futures Awards were Cassiobury Park Hub (Most Sustainable Construction and Project of the Year), St Albans Museum + Gallery (Retrofit for the Future), and Garden Avenue/Furzen Crescent, Hatfield (Design Excellence).

Due to COVID-19, the awards - which were originally planned for October - will now take place on July 8, 2021 at Knebworth Barns.

Nominations open on February 22, 2021 and application packs will be available to download. To register early interest in applying, entrants should complete the form at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/microsites/building-futures/building-futures.aspx. All projects completed between April 28, 2018 and February 21, 2021 will be considered.

Derrick Ashley, executive member of growth, infrastructure, planning and the economy for Hertfordshire County Council, said: “The Building Futures initiative was designed to encourage better building and to strive for better design, placemaking and a greater consideration of the environment.

“We must ensure that buildings, both residential and commercial, are suitable for today and tomorrow’s world as best we can, and therefore the importance of Building Futures is greater than ever before.”