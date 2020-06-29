Herts Advertiser Property

Hertfordshire named among UK’s safest places to live

PUBLISHED: 13:02 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 29 June 2020

Crime stats across Herts are among the lowest in the country. Picture: Archant

The likes of St Albans and Harpenden are among the safest places to live in the UK thanks to their low crime rates.

Hertfordshire is the eighth safest part of the UK, according to new analysis of crime stats recorded during 2019.

Property buyers Good Move studied Office for National Statistics data to establish which areas had the worst crime rates, ranking each of them across a number of categories, including sexual offences, robbery, and violence.

Gloucestershire was named the safest place to live, followed by North Yorkshire, Wiltshire and Surrey.

At the opposite end of the spectrum was West Yorkshire, which was named the riskiest place to call home, followed by Cleveland, Humberside and Northumbria.

Good Move also surveyed 2,000 UK homeowners, and found that over half (58 per cent) feel safe from crime in their current area. Overall, male respondents said they felt safer, as did those between the ages of 25-34.

Nima Ghasri, director at Good Move, said: “It’s interesting to see just how much crime takes place in certain areas across the UK.

“When moving to a new area, whilst factors such as good schools and closeness to family and friends are important, people must consider just how safe the area is too.

“Hopefully, our research will help people looking to move to a new area to decide on the best location.”

Tributes to St Albans ‘legend, loved by everyone’

Tributes are being paid to a St Albans mum who died aged 53 after a short illness. Picture: Supplied

St Albans headteacher goes out of his way to reassure pupils

Headteacher Mr Damien Johnston created videos to show his pupils the way into their classrooms to enable social distancing. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A huge family home on one of St Albans’ most prestigious roads

The Park, St Albans. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

Area Guide: The ever-popular Highfield area of St Albans

Highfield Park, St Albans. Picture: Krishan Bhungar

St Albans shop owner frustrated by road closure

Owner of Masters in Light is finding the road closures is having a negative impact on his business. Picture: Laura Bill

