Herts Advertiser Property

Hertfordshire hotspot makes list of most expensive market towns

PUBLISHED: 07:55 20 February 2020

Hertford is one of the most expensive market towns in England. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hertford is one of the most expensive market towns in England. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Hertford has been named among England's most high-end market towns in a study by Lloyds Bank.

It came sixth on a list of 2019's 10 most expensive market towns, with an average house price of £505,549. The list was topped by Beaconsfield, Bucks, where the average home cost £1,098,060.

Hertford also came eighth in a countdown of the best performing market towns, with an average house price increase of 11 per cent between 2018-19. Hungerford in Berks topped that list, with a 21 per cent increase.

You may also want to watch:

Hertford didn't take all the glory, however: Hitchin came fourth on the list of the market towns with the highest house price increases between 2009-19, up 75 per cent to £416,445. The biggest increase was in Faversham, Kent, at 82 per cent.

Lloyds used Land Registry data to track house price movement in 132 English market towns.

Andrew Mason, Lloyds' mortgage director, said: "market towns have a long-standing reputation for being packed with typical English charm - with cobbled streets, bustling market stalls and historic buildings all contributing to the appeal for many people looking to set up home.

"This popular lifestyle undoubtedly comes with a property premium - as much as double the county average in some hotspots - so those considering making a market town their home should consider how it compares with the relative value for money that alternative areas have to offer."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Harpenden teacher launches recipe website after three personal tragedies

Claire Gilles in the kitchen.

St Albans Abbey train line recognised for community benefits

A London Midland class 321 pulls into Bricket Wood station with a service to Watford Junction. Credit: Peter Alvey Photography

Most Read

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Harpenden teacher launches recipe website after three personal tragedies

Claire Gilles in the kitchen.

St Albans Abbey train line recognised for community benefits

A London Midland class 321 pulls into Bricket Wood station with a service to Watford Junction. Credit: Peter Alvey Photography

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Hertfordshire hotspot makes list of most expensive market towns

Hertford is one of the most expensive market towns in England. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tottenham legends Steve Perryman and Ossie Ardiles heading to St Albans for an extra-special show

A handshake for the captains Glenn Roeder (left QPR) and Steve Perryman of Tottenham, before the start of the FA Cup Final at Wembley. Picture: PA

Mums of twins in Harpenden set up support network

The Harpenden twins even go to the supermarket together. Picture: Supplied

Win or bust time for Leopards as Derby Trailblazers head to Oaklands

Osvaldas Gaizuaskas in action for Leopards against Thames Valley Cavaliers.
Drive 24