Hertfordshire hotspot makes list of most expensive market towns

Hertford is one of the most expensive market towns in England. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Hertford has been named among England's most high-end market towns in a study by Lloyds Bank.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It came sixth on a list of 2019's 10 most expensive market towns, with an average house price of £505,549. The list was topped by Beaconsfield, Bucks, where the average home cost £1,098,060.

Hertford also came eighth in a countdown of the best performing market towns, with an average house price increase of 11 per cent between 2018-19. Hungerford in Berks topped that list, with a 21 per cent increase.

You may also want to watch:

Hertford didn't take all the glory, however: Hitchin came fourth on the list of the market towns with the highest house price increases between 2009-19, up 75 per cent to £416,445. The biggest increase was in Faversham, Kent, at 82 per cent.

Lloyds used Land Registry data to track house price movement in 132 English market towns.

Andrew Mason, Lloyds' mortgage director, said: "market towns have a long-standing reputation for being packed with typical English charm - with cobbled streets, bustling market stalls and historic buildings all contributing to the appeal for many people looking to set up home.

"This popular lifestyle undoubtedly comes with a property premium - as much as double the county average in some hotspots - so those considering making a market town their home should consider how it compares with the relative value for money that alternative areas have to offer."