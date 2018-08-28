Here’s how much Londoners can save by moving to St Albans
Moving to St Albans could save Londoners £31 for each minute of their new commute, a study has revealed.
According to research from Anyvan.com, families moving from Walthamstow to St Albans stand to save a total of £157 per month when the difference in their rental costs and travel cards is totted up.
Rent on a typical three-bed home in St Albans costs £1,650 per month while a monthly travel card with Tube access stands at £441 – compared to £2,095 in rent and £154 for travel in Walthamstow. With a five minute difference in commuting time from home to Zone 1, that’s a saving per minute of £31.
The biggest monthly saving – £589 – is available to Londoners making the move from Clapham South to Berkhamsted. The difference in journey time also means a saving of £37 per minute. A move out to Woking from Colliers Wood gives residents the biggest saving of £64 per minute.
Angus Elphinstone, CEO of AnyVan.com said: “Locations like St Albans offer rapid direct train links and give movers an option to save money by adding just a couple of minutes to their journey time in comparison to living in Zone 3 or 4.
“Commuter train tickets can cost upwards of £500, which might seem a bit steep for some, but even with the additional travel costs families can easily save £500 a month by switching London to a commuting hub.”
He added: “We selected areas with available rental properties within a few minutes to walk to the train station as using a car park could add a further £100 per month to a commute.“