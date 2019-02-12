The most expensive homes sold in Harpenden during 2018

The priciest properties sold in Harpenden last year have been revealed – and they all changed hands for at least £2million.

Homes on Park Avenue North were the first and fourth most expensive, sealing the street’s reputation as one of the most exclusive in town.

Number 32 took the top spot, changing hands for £3.7million, while number 25 sold for a relatively affordable £2.65million.

The leafy avenue is a short stroll from Rothamsted Park, with the high street and train station also within walking distance.

Neighbouring Park Avenue South failed to make the cut, but that’s due to lack of sales rather than any fall in value – it was last month named as one of the most expensive UK streets outside London, with an average value of £3.7million.

The second most expensive property sold in Harpenden last year was Greygates on East Common, which changed hands for £3.21million.

This historic six-bed home, with its separate self-contained annexe, was built for Lord Salisbury’s daughter in 1928.

Next on the list is 3 Oakhurst Avenue, a six-bed detached home which sold for £2.9million.

Then there’s 29 West Common Way (£2.55million), an Arts and Crafts-inspired property with basement games room which, like the 7,000 sq ft 39 Prospect Lane (£2,203,000) has an indoor swimming pool and Jacuzzi.

The recently built 34B Oakfield Road (£2.1million) boasts seven bedrooms spread over three floors of accommodation, with views of Hammonds End golf course to the rear.

By contrast, 3 Salisbury Avenue, (£2,090,000) is a six-bed period home in the heart of the desirable ‘Avenues’ area, bursting with original features.

Nearby, on the fringes of the Avenues, is 6 Moreton End Lane (£2 million), a modern home built in 2009 by the previous owners. Its features include a spa room with sauna and Jacuzzi bath and a cinema room.

Finally, 15 Stewart Road (£2million) is a five-bed family home ideally located for both St George’s and Sir John Lawes schools.

Nick Ingle, who heads up the residential team at Savills Harpenden office, said concerns about the state of the property market in general have done little to dent interest in high end Harpeden homes.

He said: “Despite a challenging year there was considerable interest at the higher end of the market, with Harpenden continuing to provide great value for money when compared to London.

“This year has started in a similarly positive fashion. The market in Hertfordshire remains robust and the key reasons for moving to Harpenden and surrounding villages – great schooling, a more relaxed way of life and a short commute to the capital – appear to outweigh any wider concerns.”