Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Comment: Expensive homes list seals Harpenden’s high end reputation

PUBLISHED: 13:36 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 21 February 2019

Harpenden: not as posh as Chelsea or Westminster. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harpenden: not as posh as Chelsea or Westminster. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Even in big, posh Hertfordshire, there aren’t many towns where 10 homes would change hands for prices upwards of £2million in one year.

But – as we’re all well aware – Harpenden isn’t your average town.

This leafy, every so lovely part of Herts is home to many wealthy residents and for a lot of them a couple of million is a fair price to pay for a high end family home.

And the 10 most expensive properties sold in the town last year were certainly luxurious, as our web story revealed.

With more indoor heated pools, separate self-contained annexes and basement games or cinema rooms than you could shake a Range Rover at, the top end of the market was offering up all the extras you’d expect.

Ultra exclusive Park Avenue North sealed its reputation as one of the town’s most prestigious addresses, with number 32 topping the list with a sale price of £3.7 million, followed in fourth place by number 25 at £2.65million.

Other roads that made the cut included East Common, Oakhurst Avenue, West Common Way and Prospect Lane.

Nick Ingle, from Savills in Harpenden, said that wider concerns about the state of the property market in general have done little to dent interest in top end Harpenden homes.

And while he admitted that 2018 had been “challenging”, he insisted that there had been “considerable interest at the higher end of the market”, with Harpenden continuing to provide “great value for money when compared to London”.

And, in a market buoyed up by London incomers, this may be the key to Harpenden’s enduring popularity.

A couple of million wouldn’t get you very far at all in uber-expensive Chelsea or mega-wealthy Westminster, after all – in fact a two or three-bed flat in St James’s is all you’d get for £3.75million in the latter high end area. Suddenly Harpenden looks almost (but not quite) cheap…

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed in St Albans

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Man in hospital after reportedly falling on scaffolding in St Albans

Bricket Road, St Albans.

St Albans city centre store shuts down

The Solutions inc store in The Maltings, closed for business.

Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

Harpenden backlash after “private” signs erected in popular woodland

The signs erected in Holcroft Spring, near Harpenden. Picture: Karen Gow

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

‘Dream move’ for James Ewington as he clinches move to St Albans City

St Albans City have signed former Harpenden Town striker James Ewington. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Police deal with antisocial behaviour in St Albans and Harpenden over half term

Police were called to antisocial behaviour in Lower Luton Road, Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View

Verulam hail another great show as Muddy Monsters series returns to St Albans

Verulam Cycling Club's Molly Barker at the Muddy Monsters event. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Ewington set to become a Saint after amazing 18 months for Harpenden man

James Ewington scored 47 goals last season for Harpenden Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

St Albans students cook up culinary delights with Premier Foods

Loreto 'chefs' who took part in the workshop.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists