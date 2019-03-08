Harpenden and St Albans agents get set for open house day event

There are clear benefits to open house events for both buyers and sellers. Picture: Getty Archant

A national estate agency chain with offices in St Albans and Harpenden is preparing for its latest open house day event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Strutt & Parker’s National Open House Day will take place on Saturday, May 11, allowing potential buyers to view a wide range of properties in one day.

The chain adopted the initiative in 2009 when just one office in Kent trialled the event; this year 35 regional offices are taking part.

In 2018 there were 580 participating properties, almost 1,000 active buyers, and total offers of over £61.5 million.

Sally Noakes, Director at Strutt & Parker in Harpenden said: “Its success is down to a few key elements: no fixed appointment times mean it’s flexible and convenient, and as it’s for one day only, there’s also a sense of excitement around the properties.

“Buyers can retain a level of anonymity that they like – a viewing on an open day is simply an extension of an online search.

“Choice is a huge draw for buyers too; the ability to view totally different types of property, without any expectation.”

Sally added: “In previous years, people who were just curious about the local market but not seriously considering buying have changed their minds after our National Open House Day. Seeing the properties available turned them from tyre kickers into serious buyers.”

If you would like more information on Strutt & Parker’s next event, please visit www.struttandparker.com/openhouse.