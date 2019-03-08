Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Harpenden and St Albans agents get set for open house day event

PUBLISHED: 13:37 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 19 March 2019

There are clear benefits to open house events for both buyers and sellers. Picture: Getty

There are clear benefits to open house events for both buyers and sellers. Picture: Getty

Archant

A national estate agency chain with offices in St Albans and Harpenden is preparing for its latest open house day event.

Strutt & Parker’s National Open House Day will take place on Saturday, May 11, allowing potential buyers to view a wide range of properties in one day.

The chain adopted the initiative in 2009 when just one office in Kent trialled the event; this year 35 regional offices are taking part.

In 2018 there were 580 participating properties, almost 1,000 active buyers, and total offers of over £61.5 million.

Sally Noakes, Director at Strutt & Parker in Harpenden said: “Its success is down to a few key elements: no fixed appointment times mean it’s flexible and convenient, and as it’s for one day only, there’s also a sense of excitement around the properties.

“Buyers can retain a level of anonymity that they like – a viewing on an open day is simply an extension of an online search.

“Choice is a huge draw for buyers too; the ability to view totally different types of property, without any expectation.”

Sally added: “In previous years, people who were just curious about the local market but not seriously considering buying have changed their minds after our National Open House Day. Seeing the properties available turned them from tyre kickers into serious buyers.”

If you would like more information on Strutt & Parker’s next event, please visit www.struttandparker.com/openhouse.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Agile St Albans hound crowned top dog in Crufts competition

Agility Championship Final Large winner Dan Shaw and Geek on Sunday March 10, the fourth and final day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. Picture: BeatMedia

St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley

WATCH: St Albans ‘Big Cat’ videoed at close range

A screenshot from the footage in the former Fairbrother Farm in St Albans. Picture: Olly Fairbrother

Double decker bus collides with tree in London Colney

The crash on London Colney High Street on Saturday, March 16.

St Albans couple praised for selfless litter-picking every day for years

Lynda and Brian Steventon. Picture: Emma Steventon

Most Read

Agile St Albans hound crowned top dog in Crufts competition

Agility Championship Final Large winner Dan Shaw and Geek on Sunday March 10, the fourth and final day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. Picture: BeatMedia

St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley

WATCH: St Albans ‘Big Cat’ videoed at close range

A screenshot from the footage in the former Fairbrother Farm in St Albans. Picture: Olly Fairbrother

Double decker bus collides with tree in London Colney

The crash on London Colney High Street on Saturday, March 16.

St Albans couple praised for selfless litter-picking every day for years

Lynda and Brian Steventon. Picture: Emma Steventon

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Professional conduct panel reviewing if former St Albans teacher should be barred

St Columba's College.

Golden oldies turn back the clock as Welwyn Hatfield do battle again with St Albans

Welwyn Hatfield Volleyball Club's 'golden oldies' took on St Albans.

Record number of knives surrendered in Hertfordshire amnesty

Hertfordshire police knives amnesty: 680 knives were deposited in the bins at police stations in Hatfield, Stevenage and Watford, with mobile bins and operations bringing the total up to just shy of 1,000. Picture: Herts police

Woman in her 50s assaulted in St Albans pub

The Blacksmiths Arms. Picture: Danny Loo

Police appeal for victim of St Albans bike wheel theft to come forward

Do you recognise this bike, locked up in St Albans? Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists