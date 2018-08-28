Harpenden and Hatfield roads named among the UK’s most expensive streets
PUBLISHED: 12:18 10 January 2019
Archant
Four Hertfordshire streets are featured in a countdown of the 20 most expensive UK roads outside London.
Ashridge Park, Berkhamsted is in ninth place on MoneySuperMarket’s list, followed by Woodfield Lane, near Hatfield (13th), Park Avenue North, Harpenden (14th) and Astons Road, Northwood (17th).
The average Ashridge Park property costs £4.4 million, while homes on Woodfield Lane, a rural idyll south of upmarket Essendon, typically cost £3,737,000.
Properties on Harpenden’s pricey Park Avenue North have an average value of £3.7 million while the typical cost of a home on Astons Road, Northwood, is £3.5 million.
Surrey trumps Herts in the posh stakes, however – 10 of the top 20 are there, including the most expensive street outside London, Brooks Close in Weybridge, where the average home costs £7.5 million.
Not surprisingly, the least expensive streets are all up north. Davison Terrace in Sunderland is the most affordable of the lot, with an average property value of just £15,000.
The most expensive street of all is, naturally, in London. Anyone looking to purchase property on Grafton Street, Mayfair would need a whopping £69,189,235.
To find out more, take a look at MoneySuperMarket’s interactive tool.