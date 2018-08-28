Harpenden and Hatfield roads named among the UK’s most expensive streets

How the other half live: Pools and tennis courts can be seen in the gardens of Park Avenue North, Harpenden, the UK's 14th most expensive street outside London. Picture: Google Earth Archant

Four Hertfordshire streets are featured in a countdown of the 20 most expensive UK roads outside London.

Woodfield Lane, near Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View Woodfield Lane, near Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Ashridge Park, Berkhamsted is in ninth place on MoneySuperMarket’s list, followed by Woodfield Lane, near Hatfield (13th), Park Avenue North, Harpenden (14th) and Astons Road, Northwood (17th).

The average Ashridge Park property costs £4.4 million, while homes on Woodfield Lane, a rural idyll south of upmarket Essendon, typically cost £3,737,000.

Park Avenue North, Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View Park Avenue North, Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View

Properties on Harpenden’s pricey Park Avenue North have an average value of £3.7 million while the typical cost of a home on Astons Road, Northwood, is £3.5 million.

Surrey trumps Herts in the posh stakes, however – 10 of the top 20 are there, including the most expensive street outside London, Brooks Close in Weybridge, where the average home costs £7.5 million.

Not surprisingly, the least expensive streets are all up north. Davison Terrace in Sunderland is the most affordable of the lot, with an average property value of just £15,000.

The most expensive street of all is, naturally, in London. Anyone looking to purchase property on Grafton Street, Mayfair would need a whopping £69,189,235.

