New manager in place at St Albans estate agency

PUBLISHED: 14:10 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 27 February 2020

Martin Gibbins, the new sales manager at Hamptons in St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Hamptons have appointed a new sales manager to head up their St Albans office following the tragic death of Jamie Reynolds.

Jamie Reynolds headed up Hamptons' St Albans office for nearly four years. Picture: Roxanne HollandJamie Reynolds headed up Hamptons' St Albans office for nearly four years. Picture: Roxanne Holland

Martin Gibbins brings more than two decades of experience to the role, and admits he has big shoes to fill.

"I don't want to be classed as replacing Jamie, but I'm the new senior manager in the office," he said.

"It's an exciting challenge which I'm looking forward to. I do love St Albans and I'm very passionate about the city and what it has to offer. But yes, big shoes to fill."

Jamie passed away in August last year, 18 months after being diagnosed with cancer. He had headed up Hamptons' St Albans office for nearly four years and was much-loved in the city.

Martin brings 26 years of agency experience to his new role; he worked for an independent agency in his native North London immediately prior to Hamptons, and was with Strutt & Parker in Harpenden before that.

Now based in Redbourn, Martin made the move from the capital to St Albans 15 years ago when preparing for the arrival of his first child. His two children are now at secondary school in the city.

"I moved out for all the same reasons everyone else moves out - schools and a bit of countryside within 20 minutes of London," he said.

He began his new role two weeks ago, and has had a "positive start" - despite the ongoing supply shortage.

"There's a number of buyers but the level of properties coming to the market isn't quite there at the moment," he said. "What this has led to is multiple viewings on properties and, in the last couple of weeks, multiple offers as well.

"Five or 10 people might be offering on one house but you can only sell it to one person. Invariably what happens is you end up with disappointed buyers. It's an interesting market, definitely."

Martin believes that anyone looking to buy should put their home on the market as soon as they can to make themselves as proceedable as possible.

He is backed in the St Albans office by Grant Van Der Beek and Barbara Curtis, who have both worked for Hamptons for 12 years.

"We've got a very established, experienced team, so it's not just me," he said. "We are busy - and hopefully getting busier."

