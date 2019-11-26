Herts Advertiser Property

Christmas coming early to The Quadrant with new Greggs bakery

PUBLISHED: 12:37 26 November 2019

Artisan Bakery, The Quadrant, Marshalswick. Picture: The Local Data Company

Artisan Bakery, The Quadrant, Marshalswick. Picture: The Local Data Company

Greggs is taking over the unit once occupied by Artisan Bakery at Marshalswick's The Quadrant.

Work began on fitting out the vacant unit last week and the new store is set to open its doors during December.

Matthew Bowen of Aitchison Raffety, who acted for the landlord on the letting, said: "We are delighted to confirm that Greggs have taken the vacant unit within The Quadrant.

"It is important for trading positions such as this that the number of vacant units is kept as low as possible and Greggs will act as a draw to the location bringing more people to what is already a very successful retail centre.

"We are sure it will be a successful store and in turn help The Quadrant to continue its strong retailing position."

Artisan Bakery closed its doors for good last year, after providing Marshalswick residents with bread, cakes and sandwiches for three decades.

