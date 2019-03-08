Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:03 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 12 March 2019

College Street, St Albans. Picture: Savills

College Street, St Albans. Picture: Savills

Archant

This elegant Grade II listed Georgian townhouse is situated in one of St Albans’ most desirable locations.

The stylish interior features solid wooden floors and original fireplaces. Picture: SavillsThe stylish interior features solid wooden floors and original fireplaces. Picture: Savills

Presented in an elegant and stylish manner, it seamlessly mixes modern fittings with period features, including solid wooden floors and original fireplaces.

The accommodation is set over five floors and has been carefully modernised to create a fabulous family home.

There is a beautifully crafted bespoke fitted kitchen with central island, a master bedroom with walk in dressing area and en-suite plus three further bedrooms set over the top two floors

There is also a modern bathroom with twin sinks, spa bath and television, a low maintenance landscaped garden and private off-road parking for two vehicles.

There is a low maintenance landscaped garden to the rear of the property. Picture: SavillsThere is a low maintenance landscaped garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Savills

Property Facts

College Street, St Albans

Guide price £1,950,000

The bespoke fitted kitchen has a central island and seating area. Picture: SavillsThe bespoke fitted kitchen has a central island and seating area. Picture: Savills

Savills, www.savills.com, 01582 465000

The accommodation is spread over 2,135 sq ft. Picture: SavillsThe accommodation is spread over 2,135 sq ft. Picture: Savills

The master bedroom has a walk in dressing area and en-suite. Picture: SavillsThe master bedroom has a walk in dressing area and en-suite. Picture: Savills

There are three further bedrooms on the top two floors. Picture: SavillsThere are three further bedrooms on the top two floors. Picture: Savills

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Man arrested in St Peter’s Street this afternoon

St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans boy rides to class on his horse for World Book Day

Jake as 'The Horse and his Boy' from The Chronicles of Narnia

Most Read

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Man arrested in St Peter’s Street this afternoon

St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans boy rides to class on his horse for World Book Day

Jake as 'The Horse and his Boy' from The Chronicles of Narnia

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Do you recognise this bike? Police appeal after Park Street robbery

Robbers took this bike from a 21-year-old man in Park Street. Picture: Herts police

Last chance to bid for free tickets to over 60 Hertfordshire attractions

Hatfield House is one of the tourist attractions in Hertfordshire taking part in the 2019 Herts Big Weekend in April.

Firefighters rush to three vehicle crash in Chiswell Green

Tippendell Lane. Picture: Harry Hubbard

WATCH: Car bursts in flames in St Albans

The Vauxhall Zafira B after the fire in St Albans. Picture: Richard Harvey

Saints looking to start sequence of wins with visit of Weston-super-Mare

The Saints celebrate Sam Merson's winner against Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday. Picture: LEIGH PAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists