Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 11:03 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 12 March 2019
Archant
This elegant Grade II listed Georgian townhouse is situated in one of St Albans’ most desirable locations.
Presented in an elegant and stylish manner, it seamlessly mixes modern fittings with period features, including solid wooden floors and original fireplaces.
The accommodation is set over five floors and has been carefully modernised to create a fabulous family home.
There is a beautifully crafted bespoke fitted kitchen with central island, a master bedroom with walk in dressing area and en-suite plus three further bedrooms set over the top two floors
There is also a modern bathroom with twin sinks, spa bath and television, a low maintenance landscaped garden and private off-road parking for two vehicles.
Property Facts
College Street, St Albans
Guide price £1,950,000
Savills, www.savills.com, 01582 465000