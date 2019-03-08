Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in St Albans

This elegant Grade II listed Georgian townhouse is situated in one of St Albans’ most desirable locations.

Presented in an elegant and stylish manner, it seamlessly mixes modern fittings with period features, including solid wooden floors and original fireplaces.

The accommodation is set over five floors and has been carefully modernised to create a fabulous family home.

There is a beautifully crafted bespoke fitted kitchen with central island, a master bedroom with walk in dressing area and en-suite plus three further bedrooms set over the top two floors

There is also a modern bathroom with twin sinks, spa bath and television, a low maintenance landscaped garden and private off-road parking for two vehicles.

Property Facts

College Street, St Albans

Guide price £1,950,000

Savills, www.savills.com, 01582 465000

