Herts Advertiser Property

Coronavius: PM confirms renters will be protected against eviction

PUBLISHED: 11:05 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 19 March 2020

The government has promised to protect renters. Picture: Getty Images

The government has promised to protect renters. Picture: Getty Images

This content is subject to copyright.

Tenants who are unable to pay their rent due to coronavirus will be protected against eviction, Boris Johnson has confirmed.

Emergency government legislation will stop landlords from beginning eviction proceedings for at least a three-month period to “protect people who face difficulties through no fault of their own”.

Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said the legislation to protect tenants in both private and social accommodation will be taken forward “as an urgent priority”.

The three-month mortgage holiday already promised to property owners affected by Covid-19 will now be extended to buy-to-let mortgage borrowers whose tenants are experiencing financial difficulties due to the virus.

When this period comes to an end in June, landlords and tenants will be expected to work together to establish a repayment plan based on the tenants’ individual circumstances.

Robert Jenrick said: “The government is clear – no renter who has lost income due to coronavirus will be forced out of their home, nor will any landlord face unmanageable debts.

“These are extraordinary times and renters and landlords alike are of course worried about paying their rent and mortgage. Which is why we are urgently introducing emergency legislation to protect tenants in social and private accommodation from an eviction process being started.

“These changes will protect all renters and private landlords ensuring everyone gets the support they need at this very difficult time.”

Polly Neate, the chief executive of Shelter, said this new legislation would “come as a great relief to many people.

“Without this decisive action, tens of thousands of renters would have been faced with eviction in the coming months, while potentially trying to isolate and protect themselves and others.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Harpenden man in hospitality loses job due to coronavirus

Harpenden man Peter Boswell claims he has lost his job due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans pubs face closure crisis over coronovirus strategy

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mother-of-four who worked in Shenley dies of coronavirus in Bali

Kimberley Finlayson worked in Shenley. Picture: Dentistry.co.uk.

Most Read

Harpenden man in hospitality loses job due to coronavirus

Harpenden man Peter Boswell claims he has lost his job due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans pubs face closure crisis over coronovirus strategy

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mother-of-four who worked in Shenley dies of coronavirus in Bali

Kimberley Finlayson worked in Shenley. Picture: Dentistry.co.uk.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans businesswoman speaks out during these times of uncertainty

Owner of The Dressing Room Deryane Tadd speaks about Coronavirus and her St Albans business. Picture: Supplied

Hat-trick for Humphris helps St Albans potentially finish on a high

Natasha Humphris scored a hat-trick for St Albans at Sevenoaks. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

‘Stick One In’ to save pubs

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

St Albans Striders get some running in before the big sport shutdown

St Albans Striders' Stephen Hosty in action. Picture: BARRY CORNELIUS
Drive 24