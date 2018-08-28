Herts Advertiser Property

These are the garden trends you need to look out for this year

PUBLISHED: 14:47 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 30 January 2019

Fake lawns are so 2019. Picture: Getty

Fake lawns are so 2019. Picture: Getty

We know it’s all about coral interiors this year, but what are the garden trends we need to be embracing during 2019?

According to outdoors specialists GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk it’s all about the artificial lawn this year, while water features have well and truly had their day.

The increasingly unpredictable nature of UK weather is key to the trend for artificial grass, as it will remain lush-looking whether there’s scorching sun or snow storms.

Grass made from nylon or polypropylene and backed with anything from jute to high quality polyester is also more convenient, with no mowing or re-seeding needed, and no messy mud to clear up.

Hanging baskets also get a big thumbs up from the Garden Buildings Direct team, as they “give a garden an extra spark with minimal effort”, while sheds are set to undergo a revival with British gardeners “seeking smart storage solutions as reconnecting with nature becomes more popular”.

Composting is also a “top trend in today’s environmentally conscious world”, the researchers say.

Backyard water features are “becoming a thing of the past” however, as they serve “little purpose other than as a garden obstacle”.

Gnomes are also on the ‘avoid’ list as they “instantly ruin the look and atmosphere of classy gardens”.

A spokesperson from Garden Building Direct said: “All the time and effort required to maintain a patch of grass is so 2018 – this year, artificial lawns are well and truly in, and will make smarter gardeners stand out from the rest.

“Hanging baskets and sheds can also help Brits maintain a stress-free outdoor space, but eyesores like gnomes and water features need to be consigned to last year as soon as possible.”

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

Pub In The Park.

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

What went wrong for St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival? Report dissects event

The Meraki Christmas Festival took place in Verulamium Park last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans named as one of the UK’s best places to live

St Albans is right up there with Orkney and Rutland. Picture: DANNY LOO

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

