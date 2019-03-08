Herts Advertiser Property

Garden party planned for St Albans retirement development

PUBLISHED: 14:02 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 03 July 2019

Maryland Place, St Albans. Picture: Beechcroft

Maryland Place, St Albans. Picture: Beechcroft

Archant

Over 55s considering retirement living are invited to attend a garden party in St Albans this weekend.

Beechcroft will be hosting the gathering at its Maryland Place development on Townsend Drive on Saturday, July 6.

Potential buyers will have the opportunity to meet prospective neighbours while taking in the landscaped communal gardens.

Built on the site of what was once Maryland Convent, the development comprises 35 houses and apartments.

The low-maintenance, energy-efficient houses have sun rooms, terraces, balconies and private gardens while the apartments have balconies, terraces or roof terraces.

An estate manager organises maintenance and gardening at the site, among other responsibilities.

Visitors to this weekend's event will have the opportunity to view the new show homes, including a four-bedroom duplex show apartment.

Prices start from £760,000 for a three-bed ground floor apartment with terrace and gardens.

To secure an invitation to the garden party or for more information, please contact Beechcroft's sales team on 01727 869674.

