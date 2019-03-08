Herts Advertiser Property

Community invited to garden party at Bricket Wood development

PUBLISHED: 12:03 04 September 2019

The Aiken show home at Lancaster Grange, Bricket Wood. Picture: Crest Nicholson

The Aiken show home at Lancaster Grange, Bricket Wood. Picture: Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson is holding a family-friendly garden party at its Lancaster Grange development in Bricket Wood this weekend.

Inside an Aiken property at Lancaster Grange. Picture: Crest NicholsonInside an Aiken property at Lancaster Grange. Picture: Crest Nicholson

The developer will be providing Pimm's, pizza, ice cream and face painting on the scheme's open green space on Saturday between 12-4pm.

David Hnyda, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern said: "At Crest Nicholson we pride ourselves on building flourishing communities and our garden party is the perfect opportunity for the local community, current residents at Lancaster Grange and potential purchasers to get to know each other in a relaxed setting.

The three-storey Aiken houses at Lancaster Grange. Picture: Crest NicholsonThe three-storey Aiken houses at Lancaster Grange. Picture: Crest Nicholson

"The event is suitable for everyone, so please do bring the family and pop along to say hello!"

Positioned adjacent to the Building Research Establishment (BRE) and its Innovation Park, Lancaster Grange is a collection of two bedroom apartments and three and four bedroom houses.

The two bedroom apartments are priced from £364,000, while the three bedroom houses start at £599,000 and the four bedroom houses begin at £599,950.

For more information on the garden party and the available homes, call 01923 595014 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/lancastergrange.

