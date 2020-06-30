Design a room at St Albans’ Gabriel Square to win £1,000 voucher

This show home at Gabriel Square was furnished by John Lewis & Partners. Picture: Meyer Homes Archant

Wannabe designers are being invited to come up with a new look for one of the properties at a major residential development in St Albans.

The kitchen/diner at the John Lewis show home at Gabriel Square. Picture: Meyer Homes The kitchen/diner at the John Lewis show home at Gabriel Square. Picture: Meyer Homes

Developer Meyer Homes is inviting competitors to design a living room, master bedroom or roof terrace - including choosing furniture, wallcoverings, carpets and accessories - for one of the Gabriel Square townhouses.

The design competition has a John Lewis gift card of £1,000 up for grabs, as well as a number of design consultations from a John Lewis home design stylist.

Using a Revvis 3D architectural model of one of the townhouses, contestants must style their space, before emailing an image of their handiwork to competition@gabrielsquare.com.

Entrants must also follow @meyerhomes, @revvis and @johnlewis on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The competition closes at 6pm on July 23.

A possible new look for the show home's kitchen/diner. Picture: Meyer Homes A possible new look for the show home's kitchen/diner. Picture: Meyer Homes

Gabriel Square consists of 52 three and four-bed townhouses and 28 one, two and three-bed apartments and duplexes. Six townhouses and one apartment remain for sale, with prices starting from £965,000.

Antony Crovella, sales and marketing director at Meyer Homes, said: “This competition will hopefully reinforce how today’s technology can help bring the dream of buying a new build home to life in a fun, engaging way.

“Given the success of our collaboration with John Lewis Home Design Service, who designed and furnished our brand new show home at Gabriel Square, we thought it would be lovely to see the creativities of the public when it comes to designing a room, whilst offering somebody the chance to enjoy an amazing prize.

“I’m looking forward to seeing great ideas for rooms that people enjoy spending time in.”

One of the bedrooms at the John Lewis show home at Gabriel Square. Picture: Meyer Homes One of the bedrooms at the John Lewis show home at Gabriel Square. Picture: Meyer Homes

For full terms and conditions, and access to the 3D Revvis model, visit: www.gabrielsquare.com/competition.

How the bedroom could look following a redesign. Picture: Meyer Homes How the bedroom could look following a redesign. Picture: Meyer Homes