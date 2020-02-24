Herts Advertiser Property

Comment: Is this the fixer-upper to end all fixer-uppers?

PUBLISHED: 09:16 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:31 24 February 2020

Jennings Road, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Jennings Road, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Archant

We're used to property portals' most-viewed homes being of the multi-million pound mansion variety.

The house is in need of a little TLC... Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThe house is in need of a little TLC... Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

53 The Park, St Albans - a seven-bed mega pad, complete with hydraulic car lift, miniature Dutch barn and huge basement leisure complex - has topped such lists on more than one occasion.

This time it's a very different sort of property that's getting St Albans house hunters clicking, however.

And what 81 Jennings Road lacks in luxury touches it more than makes up for in plot size (it's 270ft long and 52ft wide) and quirky additions (who doesn't want their very own air raid shelter and a choice of boats out back?)

Since hitting Rightmove on Valentine's Day, it's quickly become the property portal's most-viewed St Albans home, and I was lucky enough to take a tour on the first day of viewings.

The garden also needs some work. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThe garden also needs some work. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

It being a Tuesday during half term seemed no deterrent to the 11 other interested parties keen to cross the neglected threshold and see if the pictures of peeling wallpaper, dirty, threadbare carpets and broken windows were as they appeared.

They were.

This place is undeniably packed with potential, though; it's detached and on a desirable road with a huge garden.

You may also want to watch:

The kitchen may be mini at present, but it could easily be transformed into the must-have open plan dream with a side and rear extension.

Naturally, this wouldn't come cheap.

The house already has a hefty guide price of £950,000, but could potentially double in value following a major renovation. There's just the small matter of whether the buyer would have the budget necessary to make such a dream a reality.

Regardless, with a shortage of available family homes on good streets, close to sought-after state secondary schools, I can't see this place hanging around for long.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans mum blogger shortlisted for national award

Steph Curtis has got into the finals of two national blogger awards. Picture: Supplied

Police arrest people from St Albans and Hatfield in early morning raids

Herts police conducting the drug raids around St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Colney Heath focused and ready says Blunden as Tring success moves them further clear at top

Colney Heath V Tring Athletic - Chris Blunden celebrates scoring for Colney Heath 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Most Read

St Albans mum blogger shortlisted for national award

Steph Curtis has got into the finals of two national blogger awards. Picture: Supplied

Police arrest people from St Albans and Hatfield in early morning raids

Herts police conducting the drug raids around St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Colney Heath focused and ready says Blunden as Tring success moves them further clear at top

Colney Heath V Tring Athletic - Chris Blunden celebrates scoring for Colney Heath 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Comment: Is this the fixer-upper to end all fixer-uppers?

Jennings Road, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

St Albans mum blogger shortlisted for national award

Steph Curtis has got into the finals of two national blogger awards. Picture: Supplied

Which of our councillors are set to back Starmer in Labour leadership race?

Sir Keir Starmer QC MP. Photo supplied by St Albans Labour Party.

Grand slam remains well within reach as England claim five-try success over Ireland

England's Sarah McKenna scores a try during the Women's Six Nations match at Castle Park, Doncaster. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Colney Heath focused and ready says Blunden as Tring success moves them further clear at top

Colney Heath V Tring Athletic - Chris Blunden celebrates scoring for Colney Heath 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24