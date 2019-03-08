First homes released at St Albans Civic Centre site

How Hertfordshire House will look on completion. Picture: Angle Property Archant

The first apartments at the Civic Centre Opportunity Site (CCOS) in St Albans are now available to buy off-plan.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

How a typical kitchen at Hertfordshire House will look. Picture: Angle Property How a typical kitchen at Hertfordshire House will look. Picture: Angle Property

Located on the corner of Civic Close and Bricket Road, Hertfordshire House consists of 26 one bedroom apartments and penthouses.

All of the homes include an open plan kitchen/dining/living area, while the two penthouses also have private wrap around terraces.

The CCOS regeneration project, which is being led by St Albans District Council, is due for completion in 2020/21.

The mixed-use scheme is set to deliver restaurants, retail and office space in addition to new homes, set around a pedestrianised public square.

How a typical living area at Hertfordshire House will look. Picture: Angle Property How a typical living area at Hertfordshire House will look. Picture: Angle Property

You may also want to watch:

Prices start from £320,000 and Help to Buy is available on selected plots.

The homes are expected to be ready to move into in September 2019 and the show apartment is available for viewings on an appointment only basis.

Tony Williamson, director at Angle Property said: "We are really excited to be launching this new collection of homes at Hertfordshire House.

"With such a central location, right in the heart of St Albans, we are expecting the apartments to enjoy wide appeal.

"They make the ideal purchase for young professionals looking to secure their first home, and with Help to Buy available, they should be within reach for a broad range of buyers."

For more information or to book a viewing call 01753 326623, email connections@stubbingsltd.co.uk or visit www.hertfordshirehouse.com