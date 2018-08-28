Herts Advertiser Property

First homes released at new St Albans development

PUBLISHED: 14:39 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:54 23 November 2018

CGI of how Essex House on Victoria Street, St Albans, will look on completion. Picture: Catton Homes

CGI of how Essex House on Victoria Street, St Albans, will look on completion. Picture: Catton Homes

The first homes at a new city centre development in St Albans are now available for sale.

Essex House on Victoria Street, St Albans, as it used to look. Picture: Catton Homes

Originally an office building, Essex House on Victoria Street is being tranformed into six private residences by St Albans-based developer Catton Homes.

The conversion will consist of two one bed-flats, two two-bed flats, a two-bed penthouse and a three-bed townhouse.

Presently only the flats are available for sale, priced at £485,000 for the two-beds and £365,000 for the one-beds.

Each home will have its own parking space within a gated car park to the rear of the development, and some of the properties will also have balconies.

CGI of how a typical kitchen will look at Essex House. Picture: Aitchisons

It’s expected that the development, which is being marketed by Aitchisons in St Albans, will be complete by spring 2019.

CGI of how Essex House on Victoria Street, St Albans, will look on completion. Picture: Catton Homes

CGI of how a typical lounge will look at Essex House. Picture: Aitchisons

