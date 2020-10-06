Herts Advertiser Property

Handful of homes remain for sale at major Bricket Wood development

PUBLISHED: 14:19 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 06 October 2020

Just five properties remain for sale at the Lancaster Grange development in Bricket Wood.

The three and four-bed houses are part of Crest Nicholson’s 100-home scheme, which is adjacent to the Building Research Establishment (BRE) and its Innovation Park.

The development is located less than a mile from Bricket Wood station and 10 minutes’ drive from Watford Junction.

The last three-bed houses at Lancaster Grange are priced from £594,950, while the final four-bed houses start from £777,950. The Help to Buy scheme is available on the three-bed properties.

David Hnyda, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “With only a few houses remaining, it’s purchasers’ last chance to buy at Lancaster Grange.

“For those that may need an additional helping hand to get up or move up the property ladder, the government backed Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme is available on a selection of our remaining properties at the development, meaning you only need as little as a five per cent deposit to buy.

“For those that have another home to sell, our part exchange scheme is also available. This scheme guarantees you a cash buyer and a fair value for your existing home, giving you a streamlined transaction and meaning you avoid complicated chains and the delays which can sometimes come with it.”

To find out more, call 01923 702312.

The Aiken is one of the four-bed houses at Lancaster Grange, Bricket Wood. Picture: Crest Nicholson