Style up his space: 13 fabulous Father’s Day gift ideas
PUBLISHED: 15:35 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 15 June 2020
PA Features Archive/Press Association Images
Struggling to think of something to buy the man who has everything? Sam Wylie-Harris sourced 13 fabulous gifts you might not have thought of...
In these extraordinary times, the old adage ‘a man’s home is his castle’ has never rung so true, with so many of us spending much more time indoors.
And it’s especially relevant for Father’s Day – with pubs and restaurants closed and most of us celebrating at home or via Zoom, it makes total sense to think about a present that blends style and function, will lift those four walls, or polish up his beloved garden or den.
Looking for Father’s Day inspiration? These groovy gifts are just a click away…
1. Dualit Coffee Machine in Grey, £179.99, Dualit.com
A class act for budding baristas and grand cru of coffee machines, this three-in-one setup will enable dad to rustle up a luxe latte, cappuccino, espresso and – come happy hour – even a martini espresso. Best of all, Dualit’s multi-brew system means it’s compatible with most coffee capsules and pods to leave him feeling full of beans.
2. Staub Cast Iron Frying Pan, £99.95, Zwilling.com
Expectations invariably run high when it comes to Sunday brunch, so why not encourage him to add some French flair to those expertly sourced ingredients? This matte black enamelled cast iron frying pan is suitable for all hobs and the beech wood handle will feel good to the touch.
3. Monkey Bottle Holder, £39.95, Graham & Green
Whether it’s an impressive label, cellar-worthy vintage or weekday red, when it comes to pulling the cork, everyone will want to get their hands on this playful deco before the vino’s poured.
4. Set of Four Nautical Pasta Bowls, £17.50, and Set of Four Nautical Side Plates, £15, Marks & Spencer
Seafood linguine will taste that much better in these shellfish-loving pasta bowls, especially when you sprinkle it with a handful of fresh parsley for a lovely contrast against the cherry tomatoes.
Top it by serving homemade garlic bread or tomato and mozzarella salad on the matching side plates and it’ll be the closest thing to dining alfresco with a seafront view.
5. Argos Home Skandi Chill Word LED Sign, £15, Argos
A cool addition to his rural escape or home working space, this LED bulb can make the switch from indoor to outdoor use.
6. Argos Home Moorlands Horse Table Lamp – Bronze, £35, Argos
He doesn’t need to be a betting fan or horse whisperer to appreciate this sculpture’s fine form – and who wouldn’t want this champion in their stable of stylish lighting?
7. Technics EAH-AZ70W Wireless Headphones, £239, Amazon
Could this set be his new best buddy? With cutting-edge acoustics, voice-activation (think Alexa and Siri), 18 hours of battery life and active noise cancellation, these wireless earbuds offer optimum performance.
Also available in black.
8. The Tech Bar Mocha 360 40W Portable Speaker, £179.95, Selfridges
Good for a blast at 40 watts with 25 hours of running time, rock ‘n’ roll dads will be blown away by this slick looking speaker.
Portable, powerful and on point with its solid case, leather strap and handsome tailoring, his Spotify playlist will be cranked up to the max.
9. Multicoloured Japanese Framed Wall Art £32 (was £40), Black Palm Tree Print Framed Wall Art, £28 (was £35), Debenhams
If his walls are looking a little lacklustre and he appreciates contemporary, clean lines, some eye-catching prints, like these, could work wonders.
10. Geo Black Glasses – Set of 2, £21.60 (was £24), Red Candy
These octagonal glasses have enough pulling power to stir his interest, especially if you encourage him to sit down and put his feet up, while someone else fixes the drinks.
11. Gentleman’s Hardware Suitcase BBQ, £80, John Lewis
The ultimate showcase for the BBQ king, this portable pit is great for the garden and future camping trips.
All that’s missing is the bag of coals and sizzling selection of meats, sauces and sides.
12. Retro Matchbox Seat Pads, £35 each, Graham & Green
While we may have to settle for armchair travelling and staycations this summer, these easy riders featuring dream destinations such as Las Vegas and Palm Springs will definitely be on his bucket list.
13. Loft Lois Set of Two Garden Chairs in Teal, £119, Marks & Spencer
When it’s time to unwind in the slow days of summer, these designer-looking chairs channel a boutique hotel feel, with their stylish functionality and comfort. As well as being ideal for patios, they’ll look just as cool in a conservatory or man cave come autumn.
