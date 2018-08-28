Property Spotlight: A substantial family home on Harpenden’s West Common
PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 February 2019
This fine four-bed home offers excellent accommodation over three floors.
The house sits in professionally landscaped gardens and is located in a private turning off West Common, within a mile of Harpenden town centre.
Features of the lower ground floor include a stylish bespoke kitchen/breakfast room with built in appliances, a study, cloakroom and sitting room
On the ground floor there are three bedrooms, one with en suite, a family bathroom and a garage. There is also a fourth bedroom/gym.
To the front of the property there is a block paved drive providing parking for three cars, while to the rear there is a fully enclosed and private garden.
Property Facts
£1,699,995
West Common, Harpenden
John Curtis, 01582 742998, www.johncurtis.co.uk