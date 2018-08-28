Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A substantial family home on Harpenden’s West Common

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 February 2019

West Common, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

West Common, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

(c)HAMPTONS Int.

This fine four-bed home offers excellent accommodation over three floors.

The property has a unique layout, with most of the bedrooms being on the ground floor whie the living space is downstairs. Picture: John Curtis

The house sits in professionally landscaped gardens and is located in a private turning off West Common, within a mile of Harpenden town centre.

Features of the lower ground floor include a stylish bespoke kitchen/breakfast room with built in appliances, a study, cloakroom and sitting room

On the ground floor there are three bedrooms, one with en suite, a family bathroom and a garage. There is also a fourth bedroom/gym.

To the front of the property there is a block paved drive providing parking for three cars, while to the rear there is a fully enclosed and private garden.

There is a bespoke kitchen/breakfast room with bulit in appliances. Picture: John Curtis

Property Facts

£1,699,995

West Common, Harpenden

The house sits in large, professionally landscaped gardens. Picture: John Curtis

John Curtis, 01582 742998, www.johncurtis.co.uk

Sliding doors lead from the sitting room to the rear patio. Picture: John Curtis

