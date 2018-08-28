Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Expert View: Things to think about during the flue season

PUBLISHED: 12:05 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:05 03 December 2018

Alastair Woodgate

Alastair Woodgate, Rumball Sedgwick

Alastair Woodgate, Rumball Sedgwick

Archant

Alastair Woodgate of leading chartered surveyors and estate agents, Rumball Sedgwick, provides some timely advice on making sure your chimney is fit for the festive season.

As Father Christmas once again loads up his sleigh, ready for his magical round-the-world parcel service, he’ll no doubt also be limbering up to face the challenge of chimneys of all shapes and sizes around the globe.

In recent years Santa has found it increasingly difficult to make his Christmas Eve deliveries as the number of houses with chimneys has fallen. Building Regulations have been tightened to emphasise energy efficiency in new homes, making it less likely that a chimney will have been installed. Less than 10 per cent of new homes are now built with working chimneys.

However, things may be looking up with the increasing popularity of wood-burning stoves, provided Santa can negotiate his way around their flue pipes.

To save soot on Santa’s suit and to guard against the risk of chimney fires, open flues should be swept professionally at least once a year. This is especially important before lighting the first winter fire as birds may have nested in the meantime which could prevent smoke escaping up the chimney.

Although unpopular with Santa, bird guards can be fitted to the tops of chimney pots to stop birds nesting in the first place.

A blocked fireplace not only makes Santa’s job more difficult: it can result in a dangerous build-up of deadly carbon monoxide gas in the room. It is a legal requirement in privately rented properties for the landlord to provide a carbon monoxide detector in rooms with open fires or solid fuel burners. So why not fit one in your own home too?

Traditionally houses had plenty of draughts, while today they are often too airtight for an open fire. If you don’t give the fire sufficient oxygen, it will find its own, drawing great gulps of air down the chimney and throwing smoke out into the room. So, if necessary, add a vent to an outside wall adjacent to your fireplace.

If you’re thinking of installing or adapting a chimney and fireplace, perhaps to ease Santa’s speedy arrival and get-away next year, note that any work that affects an existing chimney (including installation of a stove or flue liner) or work that creates a new chimney is considered building work, and so comes under the Building Regulations.

Why Santa chooses to use the chimney when he can make his entrance with his magic key is a bit of a mystery. But chimney or not, children everywhere can be reassured that Santa won’t be left out in the cold this Christmas.

For property advice contact Alastair and his team on 01727 519140 or at alastair@rumballsedgwick.co.uk

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Break-in at Harpenden Co-Op

11:46 Fraser Whieldon
The Batford Co-Op on Lower Luton Road was broken into on Saturday. Picture: Paul Freeman.

There has been a break-in at a Co-Op in Harpenden over the weekend.

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

11:20 Fraser Whieldon
Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

Organisers have had to cancel the St Albans Christmas Festival at Herts County Showground.

Two charged with murder in London Colney

09:22 Fraser Whieldon
Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

London Colney woman among two charged for Walsingham Way stabbing.

Family of London Colney murder victim describe him as ‘happy person who always had a smile on his face’

07:35 Nina Morgan
Ahsanullah Nawazai suffered fatal stab wounds in London Colney. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

The family of a man who was murdered in London Colney have described him as a “much-loved family member who always had a smile on his face”.

HERTS AD PROPERTY E-EDITION

Image
Read the Herts Ad Property e-edition E-edition

NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Get the latest St Albans and Harpenden property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

MOST READ

Area Guide: The beautiful Childwickbury estate

The entrance lodge, with its Scottish baronial style turret and wrought iron gates, was built in 1897

Show home at new St Albans development to launch in early 2019

CGI of how the three-bed homes at Waverley Green, St Albans, will look. Picture: Matthew Homes

Why having an Instagrammable home is what matters most to Millennials

Millennial must-haves: 1, a kitchen Island like this one by Burbidge

At home with Sam Faiers, Emma Willis and Luisa Zissman

TOWIE star Sam working it outside her huge Hertfordshire home (@samanthafaiers/Instagram)

Comment: Why a St Albans/Stevenage hybrid might just be the perfect place

Stevenage residents have Aldi, Primark and Asda on their doorstep - all of which are absent in St Albans

search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla