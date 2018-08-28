Herts Advertiser Property

Expert View: Should I stay or should I go?

PUBLISHED: 13:16 14 January 2019

Nick Doyle

Nick Doyle, Aitchisons

Nick Doyle, Aitchisons

Archant

Nick Doyle from Aitchisons in St Albans shares his insight into the local market.

This indecision’s bugging me - to coin the lyrics of The Clash song - and it certainly does reflect the sentiment in the local housing market as some buyers and sellers sit tight due to the uncertainty created by the Brexit process.

Despite the background political turbulence, Aitchisons are pleased to report a busy start to the year.

Rightmove reports enquiries and new ‘hits’ were over 10 per cent higher over the Christmas and New Year break than in the previous year and we have already seen similar increases in activity with regard to viewings, valuations and new instructions since returning from our own Christmas break.

We are finding that many buyers are browsing the property portals, cautiously tracking properties, and will engage once there is a price trigger. Motivated vendors are also making price adjustments to seduce buyers.

We are also finding a pattern where vendors are taking on board lower than expected offers and passing any compromise or shortfall onto the next vendor; they’re playing the market, as long as the playing field is level and transactions are grudgingly agreed but the medicine is shared out.

Please feel free to contact us for friendly advice on all property matters on 01727 855556.

