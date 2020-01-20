Expert View: Things to consider before buying a retirement living apartment

Looking at retirement living options in St Albans? Look no further than bpha housing association's Eywood House, says Janet Bennett, sales manager for selling agents Domovo.

A lovely location

Situated in the St Julian's area of St Albans, Eywood House is surrounded by the residential streets of the post-war built Cottonmill Estate. A bus service to the city centre stops outside the new apartments, providing access to local facilities. Nearby attractions include St Albans Abbey, the Roman remains of Verulamium and De Havilland Aircraft Museum.

Wellbeing in a retirement community

bpha make wellbeing a primary focus. Founded in 1990, bpha has extensive experience in running retirement developments. It prides itself on providing independent living with a strong sense of community and an improved quality of life for all residents. In total, bpha manage 25 retirement services. They bring people together and run and support a wide range of community activities.

Eywood House is staffed across the week. Outside these hours, residents can use an emergency pendant alarm available to call for the responder of their choice.

Flexibility with personal care

Residents can access care through Abbots Care, the leading home care provider in the South East. With Abbots Care, you can rest assured that you or your loved one are in the most trusted hands. Residents can purchase care for their specific needs and are welcome to use another provider of their choice.

How much does it cost?

Not as much as you might think. With the option of shared ownership, buyers can acquire properties at more affordable rates than they could otherwise.

Understanding how shared ownership works

By opting for shared ownership, prospective residents can purchase a quality apartment at less than the market value. This is possible thanks to bpha retaining part ownership - a great way to free up capital to make life easier or to take up the opportunities in life that wouldn't otherwise be available.

Apartments at Eywood House are ready to move into and are valued from £206,250 for a 75 per cent share, with the remaining share owned by bpha. A monthly service charge also applies and you will need to factor in any care costs. Apartments are also available to rent.

Eywood House offers a range of amenities and facilities on site including a communal garden and terrace which will provide an opportunity for staff and residents to meet, dine outdoors and participate in external group activities. The garden has an informal, domestic character to provide a familiar homely retreat.

