Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Expert View: Navigating property development in a Brexit world

PUBLISHED: 11:18 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 24 June 2019

Steven Haynes

Steven Haynes, Senior Associate Solicitor at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors

Steven Haynes, Senior Associate Solicitor at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors

© Blossom & Stan Photography

Steven Haynes, senior associate solicitor at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors sets out two ways to navigate Brexit's choppy waters.

As the Brexit debate continues, property developers and landowners alike are concerned about what it could mean for the value of land and its development costs.

Development prices are generally valued in reverse, the key considerations being: what will the development sell for? Minus, what it will cost to build? Minus the developer's profit.

The remainder will then be what the developer is prepared to pay. But how will the housing market react to a No Deal scenario and what will materials cost?

You may also want to watch:

Some developers are reducing their offers to give more cost flexibility, but deals won't be secured if the landowner expects a higher price, possibly based on an earlier land valuation.

There are two possible routes to consider:

Promotion Agreements - The landowner agrees to work with an experienced developer, or 'promoter', who will usually fund the cost of obtaining planning permission in return for a fee or profit share when the land is sold. For the landowner, planning value is created without the landowner having to pay for it, which is helpful in an uncertain market. The land can then be sold with the benefit of planning, generating a higher price for the owner and with the developer taking a profit for a relatively low investment.

Overage Agreements - The landowner might want to sell but believes that market conditions will improve post-Brexit. In this instance, the solution might be to sell with the benefit of an 'overage agreement'. This will typically say that if the developer is able to sell the developed land for more than the parties expect, then the developer will pay further sums to the landowner, normally calculated as a percentage of the sales price. In basic terms, if the developer makes a higher than expected profit, it's acknowledged that the landowner, in selling at the lower price, then receives a proportion of those higher profits.

For your bespoke commercial property legal advice email info@hrjforemanlaws.co.uk or call Hitchin 01462 458711, Welwyn Garden City 01707 887 700.

www.hrjforemanlaws.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans café teams up with beekeeper to produce local honey in its back garden

Steve Foulds from Queen of Herts with the George Street Canteen beehive. Picture: Kevin and Julie Lee

New care home for children with autism and learning disabilities opens in St Albans

At the opening ceremony of the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC

‘An Afternoon in the Pub’ to meet other St Albans businesses

Marketing and events consultant Lisa Bates-Wallis is one of the hosts of 'An Afternoon in the Pub' in St Albans. Picture: Lisa Bates-Wallis

Have you seen missing St Albans woman?

Missing appeal: Farah Queshi from St Albans was last seen on Wednesday, June 19. Picture: Herts police

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Most Read

St Albans café teams up with beekeeper to produce local honey in its back garden

Steve Foulds from Queen of Herts with the George Street Canteen beehive. Picture: Kevin and Julie Lee

New care home for children with autism and learning disabilities opens in St Albans

At the opening ceremony of the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC

‘An Afternoon in the Pub’ to meet other St Albans businesses

Marketing and events consultant Lisa Bates-Wallis is one of the hosts of 'An Afternoon in the Pub' in St Albans. Picture: Lisa Bates-Wallis

Have you seen missing St Albans woman?

Missing appeal: Farah Queshi from St Albans was last seen on Wednesday, June 19. Picture: Herts police

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

New care home for children with autism and learning disabilities opens in St Albans

At the opening ceremony of the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC

Incredible season for London Colney Colts U13 Reds brings massive trophy haul

London Colney Colts U13 Reds have picked up an incredible seven trophies after going unbeaten all season.

Expert View: Navigating property development in a Brexit world

Steven Haynes, Senior Associate Solicitor at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors

Have you seen missing St Albans woman?

Missing appeal: Farah Queshi from St Albans was last seen on Wednesday, June 19. Picture: Herts police

St Albans café teams up with beekeeper to produce local honey in its back garden

Steve Foulds from Queen of Herts with the George Street Canteen beehive. Picture: Kevin and Julie Lee
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists