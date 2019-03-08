Herts Advertiser Property

Comment: Expect the unexpected when moving house

PUBLISHED: 08:13 31 October 2019

Moving is stressful enough without the added hassle of a vomiting bug. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Moving is stressful enough without the added hassle of a vomiting bug. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

SOL STOCK LTD

Moving house is a massive hassle, we all know that.

But however on it you are with mail redirection, utilities admin and TV package organisation, there's always the chance that an unexpected twist will add further stress to what's already a thoroughly painful process.

For us, this came in the form of the vomiting bug that had been doing the rounds at school.

I was woken at 5am on moving day by a sick child who'd just thrown up on her duvet. The spare covers were in a sealed box, under a stack of other sealed boxes. We improvised with a sheet and a fortunately-still-accessible sick bowl and attempted to grab another hour of sleep.

You may also want to watch:

This being a Wednesday, the said child was looking at 48 unbelievably badly-timed hours off school.

She was fully on form by 9am however, and keen to help with labelling boxes - despite not being safe in charge of a Sharpie at the best of times. Another pair of hands to help the removal team, who mainly seemed to be sitting on our dining chairs on the drive, vaping into their van. Bonus.

As we'd already unplumbed the washing machine, the vomit duvet made the move in its less than fragrant state. And when the second child marked their arrivial in the new house by throwing up in identical circumstances, the sick-soaked bedding mountain was second only to the stacks of 'miscellaneous' boxes in the height stakes.

Add a pet wee on the doormat, a misjudged reverse park onto the new drive resulting in a smashed taillight, and a general sense of packing and unpacking fatigue to the mix and I think you have a sense of how I'm feeling post-move.

Our washing machine knows where I'm coming from. Now it's up and running it keeps stopping every 10 minutes, overwhelmed by the pressure.

On the bright side, our packing endeavours unearthed approximately 300 missing hair bobbles, so it's fair to say it's not all been bad.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Major St Albans road blocked due to two-vehicle crash

Watling Street in St Albans was blocked off by police last night (Wednesday) after a crash involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Nissan Qashqai. Picture: Laura Bill

Herts police records more than 500 child sex offences in one year

The NSPCC is concerned about new figures on child sex offences. Picture: Archant

Scary wildlife this Halloween

Spiders' webs at first light. Picture: Rupert Evershed

St Albans and Harpenden schools unite to tackle poverty

The Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont School

Verulamians delight as they bag long-awaited but well-deserved win at UCSOB

Jim McCormack kicked 10 points as Verulamians recorded an long-overdue win. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists