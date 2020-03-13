What coronovirus means for the property market in Hertfordshire

These are uncertain times for the local market. Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

The St Albans housing market has been largely unaffected by coronovirus so far - with a few exceptions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Embed:

'There has been a recent trickle of cancellations of appointments from vendors and buyers who feel under the weather and are taking the sensible approach,' said Nick Doyle, senior property consultant at Cassidy & Tate. 'We had a vendor feeling unwell who didn't want to take any chances so cancelled viewings.'

Nick added that the market had proved 'mostly resilient' to the impact of the virus, with activity levels 'still strong' with the momentum that followed the General Election.

The news from Putterills, who have offices across Hertfordshire, is similarly positive. Managing director Mark Shearing said that, while he was conscious that the coronavirus could yet have an impact, 'at present it does not seem to be dampening people's house hunting enthusiasm'.

You may also want to watch:

He added: 'The local property market has got off to a flying start this year, with Putterills' offices being an amazing 90 per cent ahead of the same period last year in terms of homes being sold.'

The latest House Price Index from Halifax reflected this positive outlook, with a 0.3 per cent increase in prices during February, up 2.8 per cent on the previous year.

Halifax managing director Russell Galley said last month's increase reflected 'the continued improvement of key market indicators.

'The sustained level of buyer and seller activity is strong compared to recent years, with positive employment conditions and a competitive mortgage market continuing to support demand,' he added.

He noted that the future was uncertain, however: 'Looking ahead, there are a number of risks, including the potential impact of coronavirus, which continue to exert pressure on the economy and we wait to see how these will affect housing market sentiment later in the year.'