Comment: Third time lucky as supply shortage abates

Property viewings are like buses: you wait ages for one, then three come along at once.

A couple of weeks ago we were in the house-hunting doldrums; we hadn't viewed anywhere since November and there was no sign of anything even vaguely suitable on - or anywhere near - the horizon.

Amazingly, that has now changed. In the space of a week we've viewed not one but three properties, and ended up offering on two of them. I know, I know - I can hardly believe it either.

I liked the first place, but my other half wasn't feeling it. We ended up arguing over plot size, conversion possibilities and whether ugly dormers were a deal-breaker. We decided to pass.

The next one needed a load of work, but we loved the location and could see the potential. After a bit of dithering, we decided to make an offer.

A friend expressed shock that, having previously taken 18 months to choose a grey carpet, we now felt equipped to handle a whole house overhaul. We were surprised, too. But this was the level of desperation we'd reached!

Anyway, it wasn't to be: a cash buyer with loads of dosh rocked up and outbid us by some margin, so that was the end of that.

The third place also needed work, but had that elusive 'special' feeling we'd been hoping for. With a few fewer internal walls downstairs and a new kitchen and bathroom we knew it could be brilliant.

The asking price seemed a bit excessive for a place that needed so much doing, though. After a weekend of extended dithering, we offered what we felt it was worth, leaving a bit in the kitty for a revamp.

Naturally, we weren't alone. There's interest from a couple of other chain-free buyers, so we're having to wait and see if they're prepared to pay more.

Third time lucky? Here's hoping...