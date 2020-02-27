Herts Advertiser Property

Comment: Third time lucky as supply shortage abates

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 27 February 2020

Signs of a longed-for increase in supply are there. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Signs of a longed-for increase in supply are there. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

© I-Wei Huang, All Rights Reserved

Property viewings are like buses: you wait ages for one, then three come along at once.

A couple of weeks ago we were in the house-hunting doldrums; we hadn't viewed anywhere since November and there was no sign of anything even vaguely suitable on - or anywhere near - the horizon.

Amazingly, that has now changed. In the space of a week we've viewed not one but three properties, and ended up offering on two of them. I know, I know - I can hardly believe it either.

I liked the first place, but my other half wasn't feeling it. We ended up arguing over plot size, conversion possibilities and whether ugly dormers were a deal-breaker. We decided to pass.

The next one needed a load of work, but we loved the location and could see the potential. After a bit of dithering, we decided to make an offer.

You may also want to watch:

A friend expressed shock that, having previously taken 18 months to choose a grey carpet, we now felt equipped to handle a whole house overhaul. We were surprised, too. But this was the level of desperation we'd reached!

Anyway, it wasn't to be: a cash buyer with loads of dosh rocked up and outbid us by some margin, so that was the end of that.

The third place also needed work, but had that elusive 'special' feeling we'd been hoping for. With a few fewer internal walls downstairs and a new kitchen and bathroom we knew it could be brilliant.

The asking price seemed a bit excessive for a place that needed so much doing, though. After a weekend of extended dithering, we offered what we felt it was worth, leaving a bit in the kitty for a revamp.

Naturally, we weren't alone. There's interest from a couple of other chain-free buyers, so we're having to wait and see if they're prepared to pay more.

Third time lucky? Here's hoping...

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans barbers set to become wine bar after dark

Phoenix Barbers in Marshalswick will become a wine bar in the evening. Picture: Google StreetView

St Albans mum blogger shortlisted for national award

Steph Curtis has got into the finals of two national blogger awards. Picture: Supplied

St Albans flips out in charity pancake race

The Pancake Race is underway in St Albans, with lots of the community involved in raising money for Home-Start, including Rev Jonny Lloyd of St Albans abbey. Picture: Laura Bill

Harpenden woman celebrates 100th birthday

Beryl Leake celebrated her 100th birthday in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied

Did you see man struck by lorry in London Colney?

Police are appealing for help with their enquiries. Picture: Archant

Most Read

St Albans barbers set to become wine bar after dark

Phoenix Barbers in Marshalswick will become a wine bar in the evening. Picture: Google StreetView

St Albans mum blogger shortlisted for national award

Steph Curtis has got into the finals of two national blogger awards. Picture: Supplied

St Albans flips out in charity pancake race

The Pancake Race is underway in St Albans, with lots of the community involved in raising money for Home-Start, including Rev Jonny Lloyd of St Albans abbey. Picture: Laura Bill

Harpenden woman celebrates 100th birthday

Beryl Leake celebrated her 100th birthday in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied

Did you see man struck by lorry in London Colney?

Police are appealing for help with their enquiries. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Incredible season goes on as Harps keep promotion hopes alive​ by crushing Woodford

Ed Preston was at the double as Harpenden beat Woodford in London North One. Picture: DANNY LOO

Comment: Third time lucky as supply shortage abates

Signs of a longed-for increase in supply are there. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plans for Herts street lights to stay on until 2am rejected…for now

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

Bonus points not enough as Old Albanian miss out again in narrow loss to Leicester Lions

Old Albanian fell to a narrow loss at home to Leicester Lions in National Two South. Picture: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

Harpenden Town ‘ecstatic’ with victory as they set sights on London Colney

Harpenden Town's interim head coach Micky Nathan. Picture: JAMES LATTER
Drive 24