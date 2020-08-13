Herts Advertiser Property

Comment: Homeowners cash in on mini-boom as housing market prospers

PUBLISHED: 08:13 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 13 August 2020

Fears of a property crash remain unfounded - for now. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fears of a property crash remain unfounded - for now. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

BrianAJackson

What a weird few months it’s been in the world of property.

We’ve gone from market freeze to mini-boom in what feels like about five minutes, and is actually only a little bit longer.

In the time it took a lot of movers to panic (fear of housing market crash), pause, get suddenly very excited (stamp duty holiday) and decide that now definitely is the time to buy, the climate had changed beyond recognition.

According to the Halifax, UK house prices were up by 3.8 per cent in the year to July and 1.7 per cent month-on-month.

Local agents tell me they’ve never been busier, and pent up demand is seen as the key driver for what Halifax managing director Russell Galley describes as a “surprising spike”. Who could honestly say they saw this coming?

You may also want to watch:

With the market effectively closed during the early days of lockdown, many movers were left in limbo. Others, who hadn’t planned to move anytime soon, found their needs changing during their enforced stay at home.

It’s been well documented that the things we want from our homes have changed, and gardens and decent workspace are suddenly top of everyone’s list.

Conversely, with working from home remaining the norm for many of us, proximity to the station is no longer such a massive priority – confirmed by our Secret Estate Agent in his column this week.

But while homeowners bask in the sheer relief of the market not having collapsed yet, commentators continue to warn that the dreaded downturn could still come.

Will things go horribly wrong once mortgage payment holidays and furlough are things of the past? Or will it take the end of the stamp duty holiday for the housing market to take a turn for the worse?

In truth, no one knows. For now, who can blame homeowners for making the most of a surprisingly positive period by cashing in?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans set for more coffee shops following planning reforms

One thing St Albans isn't short of is coffee shops, with Nkora and Caffe Nero being two of many. Picture: Archant

St Albans siblings take on John O’Groats to Land’s End cycle challenge in memory of dad

Reuben, 19 and sister Honor, 22, will be cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End to raise money in memory of their dad Rory Morrison. Picture: Morrison family

Volunteers brave the heat to improve appearance of St Albans entrance

Members of the Marshalswick North Residents' Association were out in the heat to improve the road as visitors come to the north of St Albans. Picture: Marshalswick North Residents' Association

Most Read

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans set for more coffee shops following planning reforms

One thing St Albans isn't short of is coffee shops, with Nkora and Caffe Nero being two of many. Picture: Archant

St Albans siblings take on John O’Groats to Land’s End cycle challenge in memory of dad

Reuben, 19 and sister Honor, 22, will be cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End to raise money in memory of their dad Rory Morrison. Picture: Morrison family

Volunteers brave the heat to improve appearance of St Albans entrance

Members of the Marshalswick North Residents' Association were out in the heat to improve the road as visitors come to the north of St Albans. Picture: Marshalswick North Residents' Association

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Live blog: St Albans and Harpenden A-Level results day 2020

Students in St Albans and Harpenden are receiving their A-Level results today. Picture: Stockbyte

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 13

Johanna Konta

Heroic St Albans surfer battles rip current to rescue teenager in danger

James Donnelly, 14, who was rescued by St Albans hero Oliver Stockwell. Picture: Sheryl Donnelly

Comment: Homeowners cash in on mini-boom as housing market prospers

Fears of a property crash remain unfounded - for now. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Behind the scenes with It’s OK To Say mental health charity

It's OK To Say founder Stacey Turner.