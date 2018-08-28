Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Comment: Drones, raffles and massive mansions - 2018, you’ve been brilliant

PUBLISHED: 13:59 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:59 13 December 2018

Dancers Hill House could still be yours for £13.50

Dancers Hill House could still be yours for £13.50

Archant

It seems like about five minutes ago that we were welcoming in 2018 and wondering what it might have in store for the local market.

Turns out we were wasting our time with any amount of optimism and should have resigned ourselves to a year of Brexit-fueled misery from the off.

There have been moments of light relief to blot out the pain, however.

Indeed, a glance at our countdown of the year’s most popular online stories shows that while the market may have been mostly flat, there was still joy to be had – mainly in the fantasy realm.

Take the story about Dancers Hill House, the massive mansion near Barnet that could still be yours for the price of a £13.50 raffle ticket. What’s not to like about a six bed dream home with gym, wine room, cinema room and one-and-a-half acre lake? The competition’s still open if anyone’s up for entering.

Our look at St Albans’ most expensive homes of 2017 also scored high on the web traffic front, with the sale of Wick House for £7.1 million topping that particular list by some margin.

We also liked reading about the couple who set out to sell their St Albans property by producing their own drone footage of the city, which promptly went viral.

Then there was the unpopular (apart from among those who already live there) gating of Gabriel Square, which was this year’s most-read comment piece, closely followed by last month’s look at the Evening Standard’s thoughts on St Albans and Stevenage.

Which will be the huge houses, controversial developments and unique home marketing techniques we’ll all be talking about during 2019?

We can but wait and see…

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Disruption on trains between St Albans and St Pancras due to incident

12:03 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

There is disruption on trains between St Albans City and London St Pancras International due to an “operational incident”.

Crash on A5 near Markyate

11:46 Fraser Whieldon
There has been a car crash in Markyate. Picture: Danny Loo

Two cars have been involved in a head-on collision on the A5 in Markyate.

Batford Memorial Hall applies for drinks licence

10:30 Fraser Whieldon
Batford Memorial Hall has applied to St Albans district council for a licence. Picture: Google.

Batford Memorial Hall in Harpenden has applied for a licence to sell alcohol from Thursday to Sunday.

Museum of St Albans housing builders in line for CCOS job

09:22 Fraser Whieldon
The former St Albans police station, which is due to be demolished as part of the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South project.

The company behind the housing on the former Museum of St Albans site are being lined up for the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South project.

HERTS AD PROPERTY E-EDITION

Image
Read the Herts Ad Property e-edition E-edition

NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Get the latest St Albans and Harpenden property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

MOST READ

Property Spotlight: A four-bed family home with outdoor pool in Harpenden

Townsend Lane, Harpenden. Picture: Savills

New development launches in Harpenden

CGI of how Hollybush Mews in Harpenden will look on completion. Picture: Strutt & Parker

St Albans named as Britain’s most cost-effective place to rent property outside London

The median rent in the St Albans area is £1,202, compared to a typical monthly mortgage repayment of £1,472

At home with Sam Faiers, Emma Willis and Luisa Zissman

TOWIE star Sam working it outside her huge Hertfordshire home (@samanthafaiers/Instagram)

Area Guide: The ever-popular town of Harpenden

London commuters love Harpenden's fast rail link into the capital. Picture: DANNY LOO

search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla