Herts Advertiser Property

Comment: Christmas means the market is quiet - but hopefully not for long

PUBLISHED: 08:44 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 05 December 2019

Homes available for sale are few and far between at the moment. Picture: Jane Howdle

Homes available for sale are few and far between at the moment. Picture: Jane Howdle

Archant

Christmas is coming, and all that time spent planning presents and digging out decorations is time not spent trawling Rightmove.

Which, as anyone who knows the true extent of my property portal addiction will confirm, can only be a good thing.

Not that there's much to look at at the moment anyway - just four new homes have been added in my local area in the last 24-hours. Even I'm losing interest.

The stats suggest I'm not alone, and that our fondness for the site is likely to taper off still further between now and Xmas, followed by a surge in traffic between Christmas Day and January 2 (there was a 231 per cent increase during this period last year).

Which isn't to say that things have been completely flat lately - a decent-looking place came on near us a couple of weeks ago, so we booked a viewing.

You may also want to watch:

The day before, the agent got in touch to warn us that there was likely to be congestion on the day due to the excessive amount of interest. We should be prepared for our slot overlapping with others'. And no, they wouldn't be discussing offers on the day - that would have to wait until Monday. They said this felt like the fairest approach.

Which was all a bit off-putting. Who wants to be involoved in a miserable bidding war? We've had that non-pleasure more than once. We hoped we hated the house.

First impressions on the day were less manic than expected. We arrived for our agreed slot to find the house empty, bar a solitary, shoe-less estate agent.

Where were the promised hordes of eager house-hunters? We were assured that 15 sets of people would have toured the property by lunchtime.

As we were leaving, two other parties arrived at once and we all squeezed into the small hall, awkwardly taking our shoes on and off together.

Luckily, we didn't like it - no miserable bidding war, but also no house to buy.

New Year, new house? That's what I'd like for Christmas.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

PICTURES: World leaders visit Hertfordshire for Nato summit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at The Grove hotel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

PICTURES: World leaders visit Hertfordshire for Nato summit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at The Grove hotel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Double joy for St Albans Hockey Club’s first teams

Tariq Marcano scores with a penalty flick for St Albans against London Edwardians. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Lorry damage hits traders in pockets

The owners of Cerimonia had to pay £1,000 to replace its sign when it was hit by a lorry in November.

How will Hertfordshire commuters be affected by the election result?

The Comet has looked at what parties are promising for our commuters in 2020. Picture: Great Northern

Hatfield run raises several thousand of pounds for St Albans suicide prevention charity

From left to right: University of Hertfordshire Student Union mascot, Student Activities co-ordinator Trinity Handley-MacMath, the Hatfield Town Council Mayor Linda Mendez. Kelly’s Storage charity events director Moira Martin and Kelly the Kangaroo at the University of Herts, De Havilland campus race. Picture: Kelly’s Storage charity events.

Pub in the Park to return to St Albans in 2020

Pub in the Park will return to St Albans in 2020
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists