Comment: Celebs are struggling to sell - but there are bargains to be had for billionaires
PUBLISHED: 09:58 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 22 January 2019
Archant
It’s not just regular folk who are suffering thanks to the current uncertainty in the property market – celebs are also having a tough time.
It’s hard to feel much sympathy when reading about poor Noel Gallagher, who’s been forced to slash the price of his Little Venice mews house by more than £2million, however.
Seems there’s not much demand for stucco-fronted five-bed semis with Regents Canal views at the moment – at least, not in the £8,950,000 price bracket. Poor Noel. He paid £8million for the mansion back in 2010, meaning he could end up selling at a loss. And he’s not alone.
Mary Berry’s also having a tough time of it property-wise. The baking supremo has been trying to offload her Grade II listed pad in Buckinghamshire since 2017, recently dropping the price from £4million to a marginally more affordable £3.45million – but still no takers. Thankfully, the failure to shift her family home of 29 years hasn’t stopped Mary from downsizing to a £2.6million mansion in Henley-on-Thames, however. The joys of not needing to worry about anything as tedious as a property chain!
Not everyone’s struggling, mind. One man who definitely isn’t fretting about whether he’s over-paying pre-Brexit is Ken Griffin. The hedge fund billionaire has just treated himself to a £95million property down the road from Buckingham Palace.
The price of 3 Carlton Gardens was just a drop in the ocean for the founder of Chicago-based Citadel, however – he’s believed to be worth £6.8billion.
What’s more, the hefty price tag might even have been a bargain, relatively speaking - it had been on the market for an even more unbelievable £125million for two years with no takers.
Anyone feeling bad about needing to scrape a couple of extra thousand together for their next move? Definitely not me…