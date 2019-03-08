Herts Advertiser Property

Comment: Co-working in St Albans has never looked so good

PUBLISHED: 09:44 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 10 October 2019

Who wouldn't want to work somewhere as lovely as BubbleHUB? Picture: Franklin & Franklin

Who wouldn't want to work somewhere as lovely as BubbleHUB? Picture: Franklin & Franklin

Archant

These days we're all about flexible working, but it's not without its challenges.

I mean, you can't move upstairs in St Albans' Caffe Nero for MacBook-wielding work-from-home types making their lattes last hours, but would you feel comfortable taking a sensitive call in front of them and the token table of irate small children that's inevitably parked up next to you?

Working from the actual home has its issues too, with loads of washing and on-tap snacks sometimes distracting from the job at hand, not to mention the temptation to have a little nap during the afternoon lull.

For residents of St Albans, there's now an ideal alternative in the form of stylish new co-working space BubbleHUBB.

Located in one of the city centre's most eye-catching buildings, this impeccably renovated former pumphouse looks ever so east London - with clientele to match.

You may also want to watch:

From authors to animators, it's quite literally a bubble of creatives living their very best lives in what co-owner Benn Latham proudly describes as an "aspirational" working environment.

Having popped in for a tour I can confirm that it really is stunning. If the Herts Ad office wasn't so alluring (and free) I'd be down there all the time waiting for the creative muse to strike between chats with fellow ex-London types.

Honestly, though - who even knew that St Albans was so full of creatives? Every other person I meet here seems to work in either HR or a well-paid-but-slightly-dull-sounding white collar city job - a world away from all the composers and film industry types that frequent this particular co-working hub.

I'm curious to know if setting up shop in such an appealing environment leads to increased productivity. Benn says it absolutely does. Who's up for finding out?

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Road closed after serious crash in St Albans

Police were called to a serious crash on Redbourn Road in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Four people arrested at Luton Airport under Terrorism Act

Four people have been arrested at Luton Airport under the Terrorism Act. Picture: Luton Airport

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

West Hertfordshire hospital campaigners slam Boris Johnson for backing plans to renovate Watford General

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to medical staff during his visit to Watford General Hospital, following recent announcements on new funding for the NHS. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday July 9, 2018. Photo credit should read: Peter Summers/PA Wire

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Road closed after serious crash in St Albans

Police were called to a serious crash on Redbourn Road in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Four people arrested at Luton Airport under Terrorism Act

Four people have been arrested at Luton Airport under the Terrorism Act. Picture: Luton Airport

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

West Hertfordshire hospital campaigners slam Boris Johnson for backing plans to renovate Watford General

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to medical staff during his visit to Watford General Hospital, following recent announcements on new funding for the NHS. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday July 9, 2018. Photo credit should read: Peter Summers/PA Wire

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Man and woman killed in St Albans crash

A man and a woman were killed in a crash in St Albans last night. Picture: Archant

Have you seen missing Rebecca from St Albans?

Rebecca Laskey has gone missing from St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Road closed after serious crash in St Albans

Police were called to a serious crash on Redbourn Road in St Albans. Picture: Archant

World Mental Health Day: Hertfordshire students urged to design films to support #JustTalk campaign

Zoe Broadhead, from Chancellor's School in Welham Green, was one of last year's winners for the Hertfordshire County Council World Mental Health Day #JustTalk campaign. Picture: Herts county council

World Mental Health Day: Celebrating highlights from first year of It’s OK To Say campaign

It's OK To Say campaign founder Stacey Turner, SCouncillor Annie Brewster and Archant group editor Matt Adams at the launch of Children's Mental Health Week last year. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists