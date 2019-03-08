Comment: Co-working in St Albans has never looked so good

Who wouldn't want to work somewhere as lovely as BubbleHUB? Picture: Franklin & Franklin Archant

These days we're all about flexible working, but it's not without its challenges.

I mean, you can't move upstairs in St Albans' Caffe Nero for MacBook-wielding work-from-home types making their lattes last hours, but would you feel comfortable taking a sensitive call in front of them and the token table of irate small children that's inevitably parked up next to you?

Working from the actual home has its issues too, with loads of washing and on-tap snacks sometimes distracting from the job at hand, not to mention the temptation to have a little nap during the afternoon lull.

For residents of St Albans, there's now an ideal alternative in the form of stylish new co-working space BubbleHUBB.

Located in one of the city centre's most eye-catching buildings, this impeccably renovated former pumphouse looks ever so east London - with clientele to match.

From authors to animators, it's quite literally a bubble of creatives living their very best lives in what co-owner Benn Latham proudly describes as an "aspirational" working environment.

Having popped in for a tour I can confirm that it really is stunning. If the Herts Ad office wasn't so alluring (and free) I'd be down there all the time waiting for the creative muse to strike between chats with fellow ex-London types.

Honestly, though - who even knew that St Albans was so full of creatives? Every other person I meet here seems to work in either HR or a well-paid-but-slightly-dull-sounding white collar city job - a world away from all the composers and film industry types that frequent this particular co-working hub.

I'm curious to know if setting up shop in such an appealing environment leads to increased productivity. Benn says it absolutely does. Who's up for finding out?