House-hunters invited to Christmas event at Bricket Wood development

House-hunters are invited to visit the Lancaster Grange development in Bricket Wood this weekend. Picture: Crest Nicholson Archant

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson is hosting a special festive event at its Lancaster Grange development in Bricket Wood this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy a glass of mulled wine before taking a tour of the site, while crafters from Gilded Bee create them a bespoke Christmas bauble.

Situated next to the Building Research Establishment (BRE) and its Innovation Park, Lancaster Grange is a collection of two bedroom apartments and three and four bedroom houses.

You may also want to watch:

Prices start at £372,950 for the two bedroom apartments, £592,950 for the three bedroom houses and £615,950 for the four bedroom houses.

David Hnyda, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: "Our Christmas bauble event gives home-hunters the chance to look around the luxury properties on the development while getting into the festive mood, taking home a beautiful personalised decoration for their tree.

"With only 20 spaces available, those interested should book their place with our sales team to avoid missing out."

The event is taking place on Sunday, December 1, between 12-3.00pm; for more information or to book, call 01923 595014 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/lancastergrange.