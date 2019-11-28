Herts Advertiser Property

House-hunters invited to Christmas event at Bricket Wood development

PUBLISHED: 11:14 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 28 November 2019

House-hunters are invited to visit the Lancaster Grange development in Bricket Wood this weekend. Picture: Crest Nicholson

House-hunters are invited to visit the Lancaster Grange development in Bricket Wood this weekend. Picture: Crest Nicholson

Archant

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson is hosting a special festive event at its Lancaster Grange development in Bricket Wood this weekend.

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy a glass of mulled wine before taking a tour of the site, while crafters from Gilded Bee create them a bespoke Christmas bauble.

Situated next to the Building Research Establishment (BRE) and its Innovation Park, Lancaster Grange is a collection of two bedroom apartments and three and four bedroom houses.

You may also want to watch:

Prices start at £372,950 for the two bedroom apartments, £592,950 for the three bedroom houses and £615,950 for the four bedroom houses.

David Hnyda, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: "Our Christmas bauble event gives home-hunters the chance to look around the luxury properties on the development while getting into the festive mood, taking home a beautiful personalised decoration for their tree.

"With only 20 spaces available, those interested should book their place with our sales team to avoid missing out."

The event is taking place on Sunday, December 1, between 12-3.00pm; for more information or to book, call 01923 595014 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/lancastergrange.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Superb turnaround for Vees against Mill Hill led by old hands and young guns alike

Tim Fretter in action for Verulamians. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Victories for both Wolves and Leopards as Oaklands sides progress in league and cup

Anneke Schluter top-scored for Oaklands Wolves against BA London Lions. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

Decrease in unnecessary winter deaths in St Albans

Verulamium Park in the snow in St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

Trains delayed between St Albans and West Hampstead Thameslink

Thameslink trains travelling to St Albans will not stop at West Hampstead Thameslink. Picture: Danny Loo

Work begins on controversial Rail Freight interchange near St Albans

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists