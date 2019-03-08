Make gardening child's play with this kids' kit list

Make sure that the watering can is the right size for your child, so he or she can easily lift it. Picture: iStock/PA Archant

Gardening can be fun for all the family if youngsters are given the right tools for the job.

Chris Collins, head of organic horticulture at Garden Organic and former Blue Peter gardener. Picture: Garden Organic/PA Chris Collins, head of organic horticulture at Garden Organic and former Blue Peter gardener. Picture: Garden Organic/PA

Now, former Blue Peter gardener Chris Collins, head of organic horticulture at Garden Organic (gardenorganic.org.uk), the national charity for organic gardening, has helped us select some basic pieces of equipment to enable kids to plant and grow seeds, care for them and to encourage them to spend time in the garden.

1. Tamper and sieve

"Children will love using a tamper to stamp on the soil to firm it and enjoy getting their hands dirty sieving the soil to produce a light crumbly mix," he says.

These items will get them directly involved in preparing the soil and help improve seed sowing success and avoid any disappointments.

Child-size garden tools, such as this fork and trowel from Burgon & Ball, are widely available. Picture: Burgon & Ball/PA Child-size garden tools, such as this fork and trowel from Burgon & Ball, are widely available. Picture: Burgon & Ball/PA

Good seeds to sow for little hands include sunflower, runner beans and sweet peas.

2. Hand trowel

Serious young gardeners will be able to prepare beds for sowing, transplant seedlings and remove weeds with a good set of hand tools. Very young children will just enjoy a bit of digging and exploring the soil to look for worms and insects, which is always a cause for great excitement.

For younger children, colourful garden tools are widely available.

Why not get a compost bin the kids can decorate? Picture: Garden Organic/PA Why not get a compost bin the kids can decorate? Picture: Garden Organic/PA

3. Watering can

Playing with water - especially in hot summer weather - should encourage children into the garden, so a watering can is a must-have. Buy one with a rose to allow for gentle watering so they can get involved with regularly caring for their plants and make sure that the watering can is the right size and holds the right amount of water for the size of your child, so he or she can easily lift it.

Among the best is the Little Pals Children's Watering Can Kit which includes a metal watering can, pink hand trowel and spotty gardening gloves (£15.90, Amazon www.amazon.co.uk)

The Yukon Feeder enables three different types of bird food to be placed into different slots, to attract a variety of birds. Picture: CJ Wildlife/PA The Yukon Feeder enables three different types of bird food to be placed into different slots, to attract a variety of birds. Picture: CJ Wildlife/PA

4. Compost bin

If you have a compost bin, you can help teach them the importance of recycling kitchen scraps and garden waste. Why not get one they can decorate too, making a lovely fun feature in the garden? They can then use the compost to help their plants to grow.

5. Wildlife feeder

Just letting your child fill up your regular bird feeder should engage them, especially when they see birds feasting on the seeds and nuts they have given them.

Letting your child fill up your regular bird feeder should engage them, especially when they see birds feasting on the seeds and nuts they have given them. Picture: iStock/PA Letting your child fill up your regular bird feeder should engage them, especially when they see birds feasting on the seeds and nuts they have given them. Picture: iStock/PA

There are plenty of kits on the market to make your own bird feeder or bird house, or alternatively you can recycle old bits and pieces from your home to give them a fun activity of creating a habitat for wildlife, which will help them feel more connected to the garden and make them aware of the many creatures which use your open space.

Alternatively, invest in a good one for your child such as the Yukon Feeder (£24.99, CJ Wildlife - birdfood.co.uk) which enables three different types of bird food to be placed into different slots, to attract a variety of birds.

6. Gardening clothes

The oldest clothes are probably the most sensible ones for kids to wear when gardening but if they are going to get their hands dirty, it may be wise to invest in a pair of junior gardening gloves in their preferred colour.

As gardening can be a mucky business it may be wise to invest in a pair of junior gardening gloves, such as these from Vgo. Picture: Amazon/PA As gardening can be a mucky business it may be wise to invest in a pair of junior gardening gloves, such as these from Vgo. Picture: Amazon/PA

A good bet could be the Vgo gardening and DIY gloves for four to five-year-olds (£14.98 for two pairs, Amazon)

And don't forget, most importantly, to get your child to wear a hat on sunny days.