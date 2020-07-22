Celebrity chic: The famous faces fronting their own interiors lines

Millie Mackintosh on her patio, which has been given a makeover by Wayfair and features an Artificial Bougainvillea Flowering Tree, £259.99; Sicilia Decorative Plates by Villa d'Este Home (similar), from £50.99, all Wayfair. Picture: Alexander Edwards/Wayfair/PA Archant

Fancy a celeb-inspired home makeover? Gabrielle Fagan checks out the latest home ranges from some of our favourite famous faces - including a former Hertfordshire resident...

We all love a look inside celebrity homes, checking out their style and dreaming of sharing their glamorous lifestyles.

A host of famous names - Millie Mackintosh, Amanda Holden, Holly Willoughby, Rylan Clark-Neal, and Sam Faiers - have now made it even easier for us. The celebs have all been sharing their favourite buys, or turning their hand to interior design for their signature home ranges.

Let’s take a look...

Millie Mackintosh

Sicilia Decorative Plates by Villa d'Este Home (similar), from £50.99, Wayfair. Picture: Wayfair/PA Sicilia Decorative Plates by Villa d'Este Home (similar), from £50.99, Wayfair. Picture: Wayfair/PA

Former Made In Chelsea star Millie and husband Hugo Taylor have been showing off their Mediterranean-style patio, which they created with the help of online interiors destination, Wayfair.

“We’ve spent so many special moments on the Greek Islands over the years and this patio, with its Mediterranean-style accents, wall plates, lemon trees and pink Bougainvillea, truly transports me to that destination,” she says.

Millie and Hugo got engaged and honeymooned in the Greek Islands, and now have a daughter Sienna, who was born in May.

Amanda Holden's BundleBerry collection for QVC UK, faux Living Wall, £54 for set of four panels, QVC, which features faux tropical foliage interspersed with faux grass, orchid, leaf and fern details. Picture: QVC/PA Amanda Holden's BundleBerry collection for QVC UK, faux Living Wall, £54 for set of four panels, QVC, which features faux tropical foliage interspersed with faux grass, orchid, leaf and fern details. Picture: QVC/PA

“We wanted our patio to feel relaxed and like an extension of our kitchen, where we spend most of our time, and it does,” she adds happily. “With its lounge seating and outdoor rug, this is such a comfortable space, which is perfect for sitting with the baby - the hanging chair’s one of my favourite places to feed Sienna - and enjoying sunny days and entertaining friends and family.”

Wayfair has a similar swing chair: Winterton Maple Rattan Effect Patio Swing Chair With Stand, £519.99.

Mackintosh describes her indoor home style as “modern meets old, with a classic spin”, and has used a blend of unique prints, patterns and simple monochrome accents to bring spaces to life.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden BundleBerry collection at QVC UK, Set of 3 Nestable Open Storage Boxes With Castors, £89.94. Picture: QVC/PA Amanda Holden BundleBerry collection at QVC UK, Set of 3 Nestable Open Storage Boxes With Castors, £89.94. Picture: QVC/PA

“If you don’t want to stare at a blank space when you look out of your kitchen window, this faux living wall is a fantastic way to reinvent your outdoor area,” says the Britain’s Got Talent judge.

The foliage panels are just one of the stars of her BundleBerry collection at QVC UK, which also includes clever multi-purpose pieces in zingy shades, many of which can be used indoors and outdoors.

Her home style is inspired by her love for distinctive, upcycled and vintage pieces. Amanda says: “Designing my own homes collection has always been a dream of mine.

Holly Willoughby. See PA Feature INTERIORS Celebrity. Picture: Ian West/PA Holly Willoughby. See PA Feature INTERIORS Celebrity. Picture: Ian West/PA

“The collection taps into my love of quirky, colourful designs and features a special ladybird on each item for you to find. I hold the ladybird symbol close to my heart, and in some cultures it’s believed that a ladybird brings you good luck.”

Holly Willoughby

“I’m not an interior designer, so whenever I design for the range, all I can do is dress a bed in a way that would make me happy in my own home,” says Holly about her bedding collection for Dunelm.

The Holly Willoughby collection for Dunelm, Tamsin Grey 100 per cent Cotton Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, £35-70. Picture: Dunelm/PA The Holly Willoughby collection for Dunelm, Tamsin Grey 100 per cent Cotton Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, £35-70. Picture: Dunelm/PA

The This Morning presenter’s aim is to help people transform bedrooms into their “sanctuary - a place of calm away from the busyness of everyday life. I wanted to create a homely but elegant bedding range that felt clean and fresh, but with a peaceful, feminine vibe,” she adds.

“I love the luxury of sinking into a bath before bed, and if I’ve got the time, that’s exactly where you’ll find me - soaking in essential oils, listening to Desert Island Discs! I think a bath, followed by climbing into a bed with fresh sheets, is literally the best feeling in the world.

“When you fill [your home] with things, they should be pieces that you really love, cherish and will have for a really long time, and this is exactly what inspired this collection.”

The Holly Willoughby collection for Dunelm includes a Tamsin Grey 100 per cent Cotton Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, £35-70; and a Lorenza Duck Egg 100 per cent Cotton Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, £35-£70.

Rylan Clark-Neal. Picture: Lia Toby/PA Rylan Clark-Neal. Picture: Lia Toby/PA

Rylan Clark-Neal

The X Factor contestant-turned-TV-host describes his Luxenoa home accessories and fragrance range for QVC as “simple, affordable luxury”.

The collection features opulent mirrored glass candle holders, votives, lanterns, lamps and mirrors - which would be perfectly suited to his own glamorous home in Essex.

Rylan Clark-Neals Luxenoa collection, Iridescent Mirrored Lamp With Rectangular Shade, £75, QVC. Picture: QVC/PA Rylan Clark-Neals Luxenoa collection, Iridescent Mirrored Lamp With Rectangular Shade, £75, QVC. Picture: QVC/PA

Sam Faiers

Former Hertfordshire resident Sam, who stars with her sister Billie in ITV’s reality show, Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, has teamed up with Studio.co.uk to create her own bedding collection.

From geometric prints to florals, the duvet covers, cushions and bedspreads echo the themes featured in her Surrey home, which she shares with her partner, Paul Knightley, and their two children.

Sam Faiers. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Sam Faiers. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Sam Faiers Cruz Duvet Set, from £35-£65, Studio. Picture: Studio.co.uk/PA Sam Faiers Cruz Duvet Set, from £35-£65, Studio. Picture: Studio.co.uk/PA