Revealed: Britain’s most unloved homes

PUBLISHED: 19:33 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:46 20 February 2019

Craigcrook Castle, Ravelston, Edinburgh. Picture: Zoopla

Archant

These are the 20 most unloved properties in Britain, having been on the market for an average of six years apiece.

Research by online estate agent Housesimple.com revealed the list of difficult to shift homes, which have all been for sale for at least four years.

Top of the list is a three-bed semi in Liverpool, which has been on the market for nearly nine years.

Its asking price has dropped by £10,000 during this time, from £145,000 to £134,950 – but still no takers.

Also on the list is a five-bed detached house in the posh Sandbanks area of Poole, which has an asking price of £5,995,000.

The beach-front home comes complete with its own indoor swimming pool and sauna, private beachside terrace and panoramic views of Poole Bay. But even a £500,000 price reduction back in December 2018 failed to attract a buyer, and after five years it’s still for sale.

Then there’s the £5million Edinburgh castle, which will have been on the market for five years in May.

16th century Craigcrook Castle is set in 4.4 acres in the affluent Ravelston area of Edinburgh. It had its asking price slashed by £1million last July, but still hasn’t found a buyer.

Meanwhile, a one-bed flat in Middlesbrough has dropped in price seven times – but even with a 33 per cent cut in the initial list price to just £36,995, it’s yet to see a sold board outside.

Sam Mitchell, CEO of HouseSimple.com, said: “There are a number of reasons why a home might not sell quickly; from macroeconomic factors to the condition of the property and the initial marketed price. A property should sell in any climate if it is marketed correctly.”

He added: “A good estate agent should find you a buyer, but it’s still worth doing your own research before listing your property. Homeowners can easily find out what properties are selling for in their area to make sure theirs is priced accurately for the market.

“And once your property is listed, it’s important to keep on top of how viewings are going. Ensure you have access to performance reports, to check not just how many viewings you’ve had but what feedback buyers are giving, such as the price is too high, or the interior feels a little tired.”

